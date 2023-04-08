Lainey Wilson Details Why She Almost Quit 'Yellowstone' Before Making Her Debut

Lainey Wilson is getting candid about almost quitting Yellowstone.

The country singer, 30, who plays Abby in the hit Paramount Plus show, revealed on the Dutton Rules podcast that she considered leaving the show because her dad had been dealing with a health scare.

"In the middle of filming of Yellowstone, my daddy was in the hospital," Wilson told Adison Haager. "He spent two months in ICU in Houston, fighting for his life — the doctors told us he's not gonna make it, there's a big chance he's not gonna make it."

She noted that she felt like she "was on top of the world when it came to opportunities" and at the same time, she and her family "were really, really going through it."

While the "Heart Like a Truck" singer was contemplating quitting the show to be there for her family, it was some advice directly from her ailing father that caused her to make up her mind.

"I was in Houston with my daddy standing next to his bed, and I was like I'm not going to film. I can't do it. I can't do it," she said. "And he woke up just in time before I really made up my mind, and he said, 'I don't care if it was my funeral, if you got a job that needs to be done you'd better go do it and not come back until it's done.'"

"And so, I had to kind of pull up my bootstraps and I had to think what would he want me to do," she noted. "I had to find that courage from a place I had never actually had [dug] down so deep inside."

She said she also received some support from her fellow Yellowstone cast members.

"Every day we were on set they were wanting updates about, 'How's your daddy doing? We're praying. We're lifting him up,'" she says. "Every single person just came up to me and was loving on me as much as they could. That's truly, I think, what also gave me the strength to keep on pushing through."

Wilson, whose latest album Bell Bottom Country recently dropped, is featured in season 5 of the neo-Western drama starring Kevin Costner that revolves around the trials and tribulations of the Dutton family.

Last month, the "Things a Man Oughta Know" singer told PEOPLE how she landed the onscreen gig, explaining how she got acquainted with the show's co-creator, Taylor Sheridan, after one of her songs was used in an episode.

"He said, 'I want to create a character specifically for you,'" she recalled. "He said, 'I want you to wear what you wear, sing what you're singing and pretty much just be yourself. You're gonna go by Abby. She's a musician.' And without even thinking, I just said, 'Yes, count me in. Let's do it.'"

