Inside Lainey Wilson's Back-to-Back Sold-Out Brooklyn Bowl Shows: All the Photos

01 of 12 Aubrey Wise Sound check to make sure we give Nashville the best dang show they'll see all year.

02 of 12 Aubrey Wise Getting dolled up and ready to give this sold-out crowd everything I've got tonight.

03 of 12 Aubrey Wise Rubbin' elbows with the band before the show! Don't really know why we do this, but it's part of our preshow ritual ha!

04 of 12 Aubrey Wise Country with a flare! Love wearing my signature Cat O' Nine flares out on stage every night and getting to show off my bell-bottom country! ✌️✌️✌️

05 of 12 Aubrey Wise Nashville night 1 showed up big time! Can't wait to do it again for night 2.

06 of 12 Aubrey Wise There's no feeling like playing for a sold-out crowd. Music City was bringing all the good vibes.

07 of 12 Aubrey Wise Getting ready to hit the stage for night 2!

08 of 12 Aubrey Wise My band always gets me amped up for a show.

09 of 12 Aubrey Wise We got a little wild with my friends Darion "Reaper" Anohen, Ishmael "TK" Griffie, "Sir Esto" Williams and Jordan "Cookup" Hopson who went to town on the dance floor!

10 of 12 Aubrey Wise Getting to hear my songs sung back to me is one of the best feelings in the world. Selling out Brooklyn Bowl Nashville was an absolute dream!

11 of 12 Aubrey Wise Man, did it feel good to be on stage in Nashville, Tennessee! The Country with a Flare Tour has been something else, and I'm loving every minute of it.