Inside Lainey Wilson's Back-to-Back Sold-Out Brooklyn Bowl Shows: All the Photos

The "Heart Like a Truck" singer and Yellowstone star, who leads this year's CMT Awards nominations, packed the house in Nashville on Wednesday and Thursday nights

By Lainey Wilson
Published on March 17, 2023 10:10 PM
01 of 12
lainey wilson
Aubrey Wise

Sound check to make sure we give Nashville the best dang show they'll see all year.

02 of 12
lainey wilson
Aubrey Wise

Getting dolled up and ready to give this sold-out crowd everything I've got tonight.

03 of 12
lainey wilson
Aubrey Wise

Rubbin' elbows with the band before the show! Don't really know why we do this, but it's part of our preshow ritual ha!

04 of 12
lainey wilson
Aubrey Wise

Country with a flare! Love wearing my signature Cat O' Nine flares out on stage every night and getting to show off my bell-bottom country! ✌️✌️✌️

05 of 12
lainey wilson
Aubrey Wise

Nashville night 1 showed up big time! Can't wait to do it again for night 2.

06 of 12
lainey wilson
Aubrey Wise

There's no feeling like playing for a sold-out crowd. Music City was bringing all the good vibes.

07 of 12
lainey wilson
Aubrey Wise

Getting ready to hit the stage for night 2!

08 of 12
lainey wilson
Aubrey Wise

My band always gets me amped up for a show.

09 of 12
lainey wilson
Aubrey Wise

We got a little wild with my friends Darion "Reaper" Anohen, Ishmael "TK" Griffie, "Sir Esto" Williams and Jordan "Cookup" Hopson who went to town on the dance floor!

10 of 12
lainey wilson
Aubrey Wise

Getting to hear my songs sung back to me is one of the best feelings in the world. Selling out Brooklyn Bowl Nashville was an absolute dream!

11 of 12
lainey wilson
Aubrey Wise

Man, did it feel good to be on stage in Nashville, Tennessee! The Country with a Flare Tour has been something else, and I'm loving every minute of it.

12 of 12
lainey wilson
Aubrey Wise

My friends HunterGirl and Ben Chapman opened the show for us tonight and absolutely crushed it! Loved getting to bring them back on stage during my set.

