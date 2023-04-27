Lainey Wilson Says 'My Booty Introduced My Music to a Lot of Folks': 'You're Welcome!'

Lainey Wilson is too "Bootylicious" for you, babe!

Speaking to ET Canada about the viral videos of her butt on TikTok, which fans were buzzing about after she was filmed performing from a side angle, the "Things a Man Oughta Know" singer said that she decided to seize the moment.

"If y'all don't know what we're talking about, my big old butt went viral on TikTok," Wilson, 30, said as the interviewer mentioned that she'd become a trending topic online. "So much love for the booty!"

She added, "I mean, my booty introduced my music to a lot of folks and I'm OK with that. I think, 'What would Dolly Parton do?'"

When the interviewer insisted she "owns it," the "Watermelon Moonshine" singer said, "That's right, so that's what I'm going to do!"

"You know, I've been at this a long time and if you found out about my music and stuck around because of the butt or because of the music… you're welcome!"

Wilson addressed the attention over the viral TikTok on social media in December.

"I can't even scroll on TikTok on my 'For You' page without seeing my fat butt on everything," Wilson said in a social media video posted on Dec. 15. "It says hashtag-trend! Whatever brings the people in, whatever brings the people in! But I'm just letting y'all know, go check out my record, Bell Bottom Country. Happy to have ya either way. However you found me, I'm happy. I'm happy you're here!"

Wilson, who appears on Yellowstone season 5, then joked about the name of her album.

"Y'all see what I did with Bell Bottom Country?" she continued in the video, putting emphasis on the word "bottom." "See what I did? We didn't even plan that, but, you know what? The Lord has a way of working things out."

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The performance in question took place at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek located in Raleigh, North Carolina in June.

"She is beautiful and has it going on in all aspects," one TikTok user wrote about Wilson.

Another commented, "Finally someone who has a woman's body!!"

The country star recently achieved her second No. 1 within three weeks with her collaboration with HARDY titled "Wait in the Truck." Her first was her fan-favorite "Heart Like a Truck."

She also recently earned six nominations at the 2023 ACM Awards, which are set to take place on May 11. She is the most-nominated female artist this year.