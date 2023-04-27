Lainey Wilson Says 'My Booty Introduced My Music to a Lot of Folks': 'You're Welcome!'

Wilson earned six nominations for the 2023 ACM Awards, including female artist of the year

By
Published on April 27, 2023 04:30 PM
Lainey Wilson
Photo: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Lainey Wilson is too "Bootylicious" for you, babe!

Speaking to ET Canada about the viral videos of her butt on TikTok, which fans were buzzing about after she was filmed performing from a side angle, the "Things a Man Oughta Know" singer said that she decided to seize the moment.

"If y'all don't know what we're talking about, my big old butt went viral on TikTok," Wilson, 30, said as the interviewer mentioned that she'd become a trending topic online. "So much love for the booty!"

She added, "I mean, my booty introduced my music to a lot of folks and I'm OK with that. I think, 'What would Dolly Parton do?'"

When the interviewer insisted she "owns it," the "Watermelon Moonshine" singer said, "That's right, so that's what I'm going to do!"

"You know, I've been at this a long time and if you found out about my music and stuck around because of the butt or because of the music… you're welcome!"

Wilson addressed the attention over the viral TikTok on social media in December.

"I can't even scroll on TikTok on my 'For You' page without seeing my fat butt on everything," Wilson said in a social media video posted on Dec. 15. "It says hashtag-trend! Whatever brings the people in, whatever brings the people in! But I'm just letting y'all know, go check out my record, Bell Bottom Country. Happy to have ya either way. However you found me, I'm happy. I'm happy you're here!"

Wilson, who appears on Yellowstone season 5, then joked about the name of her album.

"Y'all see what I did with Bell Bottom Country?" she continued in the video, putting emphasis on the word "bottom." "See what I did? We didn't even plan that, but, you know what? The Lord has a way of working things out."

Lainey Wilson
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The performance in question took place at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek located in Raleigh, North Carolina in June.

"She is beautiful and has it going on in all aspects," one TikTok user wrote about Wilson.

Another commented, "Finally someone who has a woman's body!!"

The country star recently achieved her second No. 1 within three weeks with her collaboration with HARDY titled "Wait in the Truck." Her first was her fan-favorite "Heart Like a Truck."

She also recently earned six nominations at the 2023 ACM Awards, which are set to take place on May 11. She is the most-nominated female artist this year.

Related Articles
Kane Brown, Dolly Parton and Keith Urban
Keith Urban, Dolly Parton, Kane Brown and More Announced as 2023 ACM Awards Performers
Chancey Williams Where was the image taken – Grand Ole Opry When was the image taken –  04/23/23 Who took the photograph – Anna Kate Golden Full credit line – Anna Kate Golden
All the Photos from Chancey Williams Grand Ole Opry Debut: 'Nothing Quite Like It' (Exclusive)
Brandon Ratcliff Grand Ole Opry Debut
Inside Brandon Ratcliff's Family-Focused Grand Ole Opry Debut: See the Photos! (Exclusive)
CMT The Judds Love Is Alive The Final Concert Featuring Wynonna
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Wynonna Judd Was the First Person to Call After Her Divorce News Went Public
Leah Marie Mason
Leah Marie Mason's 'Quarter-Life Crisis' Results in Dynamic New EP 'Honeydew & Hennessy' (Exclusive)
Brett Young and Taylor Mills
Brett Young Calls Wife Taylor His 'Muse': '15 Years Later, She's Still My Best Friend' (Exclusive)
Cactus Moser and Wynonna Judd at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Cactus Moser Reveals Secret to His 10-Year Marriage to Wynonna Judd amid 'Worst of Times'
Morgan Wallen Postpones Three Shows, ‘On Doctor-Ordered Vocal Rest’
Morgan Wallen's Label CEO Shuts Down Accusation Singer Was 'Too Drunk' to Perform Canceled Concert
Kelsea Ballerini: Shoot date: March 29, 2023
Kelsea Ballerini Is 'Proud' of Her Emotional Growth: 'My Soul, My Heart and My Body Are at Rest' (Exclusive)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 02: (L-R) Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale attend the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards on April 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Jimmie Allen's Wife Unfollows Him on Instagram, Posts Cryptic Note After Split and Pregnancy News
Rock the Ocean's Tortuga Music Festival
Back to the Beach! See Country Stars in the Sand at the Tortuga Music Festival: PHOTOS (Exclusive)
Morgan Wallen Postpones Three Shows, ‘On Doctor-Ordered Vocal Rest’
Morgan Wallen Postpones 3 Shows, Says He's on 'Doctor-Ordered Vocal Rest' After Last-Minute Cancellation
Carly Pearce
Carly Pearce to Sing National Anthem at Kentucky Derby — and Yes, She Already Has Her Hat (Exclusive)
AUSTIN, TX - APRIL 17: Keith Gattis performs in concert during the "Mack, Jack & McConaughey Present Jack Ingram & Friends" concert at ACL Live on April 17, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)
Keith Gattis, Songwriter for George Strait and Kenny Chesney, Dead at 52: 'An Incredible Talent'
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Maren Morris attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation ); NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 29: Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" poses at IGNITION: Future of Media at Time Warner Center on November 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Maren Morris Celebrates Tucker Carlson's Exit From Fox News: 'Happy Monday, MotherTucker'
Madeline Merlo marries Chase Fann on April 22nd Wedding
Madeline Merlo Marries Chase Fann as She Says Wedding Was a 'Dream Come True' (Exclusive)