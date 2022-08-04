Lainey Wilson Asks Fans to 'Keep the Prayers Coming' for Her Dad amid Ongoing Health Issues

Lainey Wilson is sharing an update on her father Brian's health.

In an Instagram video posted Wednesday with the caption, "Checkin' in with y'all," the 30-year-old country singer-songwriter thanked fans for their support, asked them to keep praying for him and announced she'll resume her scheduled tour dates to "make him proud."

Seemingly filmed with her phone's front-facing camera in a hotel room, Lainey said in the video, "As a lot of y'all probably already know, my daddy has not been doing well. Along with trying to just deal with this terrible situation, I just want you to know that I have seen the power of prayer start to work miracles.

"Every single prayer, every single heart has been felt by me and my family," added the musician, who shouted out support from her fanbase, friends and Yellowstone cast mates.

"The support and outreach has been unreal and overwhelming and it does not go unnoticed. I just wanted to say how much it means and let you know it truly is working miracles," Lainey continued. "He still has a long way to go, so please keep the prayers coming if you can because I know that it is truly making all the difference in the world … if anybody has a 'Heart Like a Truck,' it's him."

After canceling two shows "due to a family emergency" in late July, Lainey informed viewers she'll be returning to the stage to continue her previously scheduled tour dates. "As much as I want to spend time — every minute of every hour — by my daddy's side and my family's side, I know that he takes pride in hard work," she said. "So that's what I'm gonna do."

"So I'll be back out on the road this weekend singing every note for him and make him proud," concluded the singer, who has scheduled performances in California at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood on Aug. 4 and the Santa Barbara Bowl on Aug. 5 before heading to Las Vegas for an Aug. 6 show at Red Rock — all of which are opening slots for Jon Pardi.

Lainey Wilson. Mindy Small/WireImage

Lainey's dates on tour with Pardi, 37, continue through early October, and then she's scheduled to perform a mix of headlining shows, festival dates and supporting slots for Luke Combs through November.

Last month, the "Things a Man Oughta Know" singer shared a statement on social media announcing the cancellation of two shows scheduled for this weekend in Iowa "due to a family emergency."

"I'm so sorry to cancel last minute, but please trust I would not be backing out if it weren't critical," she wrote. "Please keep my family in your prayers."

Shortly afterward, Lainey shared a sweet photo with her father that featured him in a cowboy hat alongside the caption: "My deddy. My cowboy. Please keep lifting him up in prayer. Toughest man I know. ❤️"