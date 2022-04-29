American Idol Winner Laine Hardy Arrested in Louisiana as Star Says He'll Be 'Fully Cooperative'

The country singer was arrested amid allegations that he bugged his ex-girlfriend's dorm room, and was booked on "interception and disclosure of wire, electronic, or oral communications"

American Idol winner Laine Hardy was arrested in Louisiana and booked in a local prison amid allegations that he placed a recording device in his ex-girlfriend's dorm room.

The country singer, 21, said in a statement on Thursday that he received a warrant from the Louisiana State University Police Department earlier that day, and was being "fully cooperative" with authorities.

A Louisiana State University spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE that Hardy was arrested on Friday morning and was booked on "interception and disclosure of wire, electronic or oral communications." He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

The "Memorize You" singer did not detail the allegations that led to his arrest, but noted they were "sensitive in nature."

"Earlier today, I received a warrant due to allegations made against me and have been fully cooperative with the Louisiana State University Police Department," Hardy wrote on Facebook Thursday, prior to his arrest. "I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans. However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time."

He added: "I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward."

According to an arrest warrant obtained by PEOPLE, a Louisiana State student discovered a voice-activated recorder in her dorm room on April 6. She told police that she believes Hardy, her former boyfriend, placed it there.

The warrant lays out a timeline in which the victim said that she'd found a fake Instagram account on Hardy's phone in February that he allegedly used to cover up the recordings he'd made of her when she was not around. He allegedly admitted to leaving a "bug" in her room, but said he'd later discarded it in a pond.

The recorder found by the victim was turned over to campus police, who determined that the first recording took place in mid-February, then began again several days later.

"Note that the Defendant is a music recording artist, popular for winning American Idol, and has a very distinguishable voice," the warrant says. "The Defendant's name, Laine, is also heard being said on several occasions."

The warrant says that the second-to-last recording took place on Feb. 20, and includes conversations between the victim and her mother discussing a possible breakup with Hardy.

A rep for Hardy was unable to comment due to the pending investigation, but his attorney C. Frank Holthaus addressed the incident in a statement to PEOPLE.

"Mr. Hardy did receive a warrant for his arrest [Thursday] and has been and will continue to be completely cooperative with the Baton Rouge Police Department on this matter," he said. "Due to the public nature of Mr. Hardy's profession, we ask for privacy at this time."

Hardy won season 17 of American Idol in 2019, and made his Grand Ole Opry debut in August. His debut album Here's to Anyone was released the next month.