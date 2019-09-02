That's a Wrap! A Look Back at Lady Antebellum Live in Las Vegas as They End Their Residency Run

The county trio's "Our Kind of Vegas" residency ended Saturday night at the Palms Casino Resort's Pearl Concert Theater
By Sarah Michaud
September 02, 2019 01:40 PM

1 of 17

Hodges Usry

Lady A runs through lighting and production in Nashville before the February launch of their Our Kind of Vegas residency.

2 of 17

Hodges Usry

Hillary Scott takes a quick caffeine break during rehearsals at the Palms Casino Resort’s Pearl Concert Theater.

3 of 17

Hodges Usry

Dave Haywood and horn player, Dontae Winslow, jam.

4 of 17

Hodges Usry

Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood take a moment to themselves before the Our Kind of Vegas residency run.

5 of 17

Hodges Usry

Hillary Scott puts on her final touches before taking the stage.

6 of 17

Hodges Usry

Lady A come together for a group prayer backstage.

7 of 17

Hodges Usry

Charles Kelley heads towards the Pearl Concert Theater stage.

8 of 17

Hodges Usry

Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood share a quick moment before stepping onto stage.

9 of 17

Hodges Usry

Lady A makes it a family affair as their children pop-in for a quick photo before showtime. (L-R Charles, Ward, Hillary, Eisele, Dave, Cash.)

10 of 17

Hodges Usry

Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley in-action  enjoy bowling with their band and crew at their wrap party.

11 of 17

Hodges Usry

Lady A is surprised by the Palms with a cake before their last Our Kind of Vegas show.

12 of 17

Hodges Usry

Lady A and their band pose together before the final run of the residency.

13 of 17

Hodges Usry

Charles Kelley takes full advantage of connecting with the crowd as he interacts with fans.

14 of 17

Hodges Usry

Lady A’s Our Kind of Vegas residency included top-tier production and multi-dimensional staging along with a strip-down performance each night featuring songwriters behind their favorite hits. (L-R: Songwriter Dave Barnes, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, Dave Haywood)

15 of 17

Hodges Usry

Lady A perform their Top 20 and climbing single “What If I Never Get Over You” for a capacity crowd.

16 of 17

Hodges Usry

Lady A take the stage for their final time during their Our Kid of Vegas residency as they close out the show with their 9x Platinum No. 1 hit, “Need You Now.”

