That's a Wrap! A Look Back at Lady Antebellum Live in Las Vegas as They End Their Residency Run

Lady A runs through lighting and production in Nashville before the February launch of their Our Kind of Vegas residency.
Hillary Scott takes a quick caffeine break during rehearsals at the Palms Casino Resort’s Pearl Concert Theater.
Dave Haywood and horn player, Dontae Winslow, jam.
Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood take a moment to themselves before the Our Kind of Vegas residency run.
Hillary Scott puts on her final touches before taking the stage.
Lady A come together for a group prayer backstage.
Charles Kelley heads towards the Pearl Concert Theater stage.
Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood share a quick moment before stepping onto stage.
Lady A makes it a family affair as their children pop-in for a quick photo before showtime. (L-R Charles, Ward, Hillary, Eisele, Dave, Cash.)
Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley in-action enjoy bowling with their band and crew at their wrap party.
Lady A is surprised by the Palms with a cake before their last Our Kind of Vegas show.
Lady A and their band pose together before the final run of the residency.
Charles Kelley takes full advantage of connecting with the crowd as he interacts with fans.
Lady A’s Our Kind of Vegas residency included top-tier production and multi-dimensional staging along with a strip-down performance each night featuring songwriters behind their favorite hits. (L-R: Songwriter Dave Barnes, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, Dave Haywood)
Lady A perform their Top 20 and climbing single “What If I Never Get Over You” for a capacity crowd.
Lady A take the stage for their final time during their Our Kid of Vegas residency as they close out the show with their 9x Platinum No. 1 hit, “Need You Now.”