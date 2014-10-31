The trio show their love for Halloween – and a little skin!

Lady Antebellum Gets in the Halloween Spirit to Celebrate Their Latest No. 1

Lady Antebellum‘s love for Halloween was on full display when the trio celebrated their ninth No. 1 single “Bartender” at City Winery in Nashville on Wednesday.

“We thought we’d turn this into a costume party,” said Hillary Scott, who twirled a rhinestone drum major baton during a live performance of their hit song. Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood took the “Bartender” theme and ran with it, sporting beer barrels accessorized by a foaming beer mug hat for Kelley and some (a bit too much?) skin for Haywood.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

This isn’t the band’s first time dressing up together – turns out it’s a pastime. “We love when we have a show on Halloween,” Scott shared. “One year, Charles came on stage as Ronnie Dunn, Dave was Kix and I was Reba. It was so much fun!”

Also having fun? The party’s littlest guests! “So a pig walks into a bar ” could be the start of a bad joke, but it was the true story of Scott’s 15-month-old daughter Eisele, who arrived sporting a bubblegum-pink Piglet outfit, erupting in giggles as her mama pinched her cheeks and said, “Oink, oink, oink.”

“On Halloween, she’ll be Roo, the baby kangaroo. We’ve got a Winnie-the-Pooh theme going,” said Scott. However, the little lady isn’t living up to her costume’s namesake quite yet. “Eisele has been trying so hard to jump. Her feet never actually leave the ground, but she thinks she’s jumping because her upper body moves!”

“Her vertical leap is just a tiny bit lower than her Uncle Charles,” joked Kelley.

Lady Antebellum is among the performers on the 48th Annual CMA Awards, airing live Nov. 5 on ABC.

Want more stories like this?

Sign up for our newsletter and other special offers:

Thank you for signing up!

Lady Antebellum: The Best Advice Their Moms Gave to Them