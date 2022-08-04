Lady A Postpones Tour as Charles Kelley Embarks on a 'Journey to Sobriety'

Lady A was set to kick off a 21-date tour on Aug. 13

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis

Published on August 4, 2022 12:20 PM

Lady A is postponing their upcoming tour as band member Charles Kelley gets sober.

The country trio announced Thursday that their upcoming Request Line Tour, which was set to begin on Aug. 13, will be pushed to 2023 to give Kelley, 40, all the time and support he needs.

"Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy, so it was a hard but important decision to make," the group wrote in a statement. "We are a band, but more importantly… we're family. We're proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety."

The statement continued: "So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together. It's early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together. We're grateful for your patience."

Lady A — which also includes Hillary Scott, 36, and Dave Haywood, 40 — wrote that the tour update is coming "in real time," but that fans who have purchased tickets will be contacted soon with new ticket information.

"We're looking forward to making 2023 our best year yet!" the group wrote, signing their statement, "With love."

Though Kelley has not spoken publicly about his sobriety, he did hint at it in a recent Instagram post that teased BRELAND's upcoming song "Told You I Could Drink," which features Lady A.

"Fired up for this one," Kelley wrote on Monday. "Ironic since I stopped drinking haha."

Lady A announced a 21-date tour in April that was to begin in Nashville and wrap on Oct. 29 in Indianapolis.

The band planned to take song requests via a fan hotline, and Kelley told Taste of Country in June that the goal was to "involve the fans" in each show.

"We have a hotline that you can call and request, but we're also gonna take some live requests," he said. "We had done a couple of random shows like charity events where it was just us sitting around with an acoustic guitar. In those settings we kind of would be like, 'What do y'all wanna hear?' Some of them would be cover songs. We were like, 'Why can't we do something like this?'"

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

