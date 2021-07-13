Lady A's Charles Kelley Recovers from Appendicitis 'Super Quickly' After Missing Show: 'I'm Back Baby'

Lady A missed a performance at Minnesota's Lakefront Music Fest after Kelley was diagnosed with appendicitis. Luckily, he was able to recover without surgery

Charles, "You Look Good!"

Over the weekend, Lady A missed a performance at Minnesota's Lakefront Music Fest after Charles Kelley was diagnosed with appendicitis and was hospitalized. By Tuesday, Kelley shared an update saying he was feeling much better.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"After such a long wait, there isn't much that could keep us from being with our fans. Unfortunately, Charles has appendicitis, so we're sorry to say we won't be with you in Minnesota at Lakefront Music Fest tonight," the group — comprising Kelley, Dave Haywood and Hillary Scott — wrote on Twitter. "This morning Charles is in good hands and we're continuing to pray for his recovery. The minute he is cleared by his doctors, we will be back on the road to see y'all."

Shortly after that statement, Kelley, 39, shared a selfie of himself in a hospital gown and bed saying he was "so bummed" to miss the group's potential first show back.

"The ol' appendix had other plans," Kelley wrote. "Didn't even know what an appendix was until Friday when it sent me to the ER. Love y'all and be back soon enough."

Then on Tuesday, the country star shared another update with fans as he thanked the nurses and doctors who aided him in his recovery.

"Lil health update: I am healthy, I am back," he said. "I wanted to say thank you to all the nurses and physicians up in Minnesota, it was awesome. They actually made the call to put me on these heavy antibiotics so I didn't have to do surgery so I recovered super quickly."

Kelley continued by saying doctors said he was "good to go this weekend" and "ready to rock" at the group's performance at Billy Bob's in Dallas, Texas. "I had so much love and prayers sent out but it definitely could've been worse," he said.

The group had a health scare late last year ahead of the CMA Awards when one of their family members tested positive for COVID.

"Taking a look back at last year's CMA Awards and all the fun that we have every year getting to hang out with our country music family," the group captioned two photos on Instagram. "Sadly, one of our immediate family members has just tested positive for COVID-19 this week."