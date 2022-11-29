Laci Kaye Booth Begins the Next Chapter of Her Musical Journey with New Single 'Damn Good in a Dive Bar'

Laci Kaye Booth has never been a failure. Yet, for a moment earlier this year, the American Idol alum used that exact word as she described having been suddenly dropped from her record label.

"Yeah, for a minute, I guess I was just mourning it all," says Booth, 27, in an interview with PEOPLE. "You know, it just didn't work out. Visions didn't align. That's exactly what it was." She pauses. "And now I am way better off. I really am."

It was 2019 when Booth found herself smack dab in the whirlwind of Season 17 of American Idol, eventually landing in the top 5 thanks to gorgeous covers of songs such as Brett Young's "Mercy" and Miranda Lambert's "The House That Built Me."

In September of that same year, Booth moved to Nashville. And less than a year later and with her head still spinning, her heart landed in the protective hands of the same label that has directed the careers of such artists as Tim McGraw, Thomas Rhett and Carly Pearce.

Laci Kaye Booth. Joshua Kim

Soon, Booth found herself working with the likes of songwriters such as Laura Veltz and producers like Dann Huff. She then released her self-titled debut project that included songs such as "Shuffle," "Treasure" and "Broken Hearts Still Beat" with Lady A's Charles Kelley.

Nevertheless, something still didn't feel right.

"It all happened so fast," remembers Booth. "Everything was kind of falling into place too perfectly. It felt too right. I haven't worked hard enough for it yet. I felt like that, at least."

In fact, Booth says she felt as if she was not being completely heard by her label when it came to the planned trajectory of her career.

"I'm such a kind person by nature, I sometimes can let opinions way more than they should," she explains. "That's where I kind of went wrong. I've learned through listening to artists such as Kacey Musgraves or Dolly Parton that, as a woman in this industry, you must speak up for yourself and you must be stern about your vision for yourself."

"Damn Good in a Dive Bar" cover art.

Indeed, it's Booth's new single and first independent release "Damn Good in a Dive Bar" that just might give fans the first real chance to hear all that the Texas native is capable of both professionally and sonically.

"I think the sound [of my new song] is what I had been fighting for so long," says Booth of the song — written alongside Melissa Peirce and Ben West — with the dreamy, Fleetwood Mac feel that was inspired by an ex-boyfriend. "It's exactly what I've been trying to do for so long."

She adds, "When I first moved to town, I told everybody I wanted to be the country version of Lana Del Rey, you know? And so, I feel like I'm finally getting to do that. It's liberating just getting to have creative control over my project now."

And this is just the beginning of this piece of Booth's musical journey, as Booth continues to work on a whole new body of work that she feels will more effectively tell her story.

"I went to Michigan and recorded a few songs with my producer [West], and I was just listening to those songs that I recorded at that time, right after I got out of the deal," remembers Booth. "It was just like, 'Oh, this is me.'

Laci Kaye Booth. Joshua Kim

Helping her further in the mastering of her sound are her fans over on TikTok.

"[TikTok] has honestly been such a great help in helping me figure out what people are wanting to hear," she says. "I have so many songs, and stylistically, I have never felt more ready to put them out. I keep writing too. I've been writing these past few months and I feel really free right now. That's the best feeling to have as a creative person."

Still, Booth says she holds no hard feelings towards anyone, from her friends at her former record label to her pals over at American Idol that gave her the platform from which she could best succeed.

"I watch me on that show, and I think there I was, singing my cute little cover songs with my long hair and my spray tan, and I really didn't have a clue," says Booth with a smile. "But now, I do."