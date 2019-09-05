Kylie Rae Harris Posted Eerie Emotional Video About a Car Crash Hours Before She Died in Accident

Kylie Rae Harris‘ final hours were spent reminiscing on memories driving down the very roads she would soon die on.

On Wednesday afternoon, before the fatal crash that tragically claimed the country singer’s life, Harris, 30, posted a series of videos on her Instagram Stories documenting her road trip through New Mexico.

The videos were particularly eerie as a teary-eyed Harris discussed a previous crash in the state that she was involved in with her sister and father and how all of her family members who lived in Taos area of New Mexico, with the exception of her uncle, had died there. Sadly as of Wednesday night, she is yet another member of her family to die in Taos.

The emotional clips began with a boomerang of her view of the road, captioned with “Current Sitch: Iffy”, as she panned the camera down towards her dashboard gas meter as she drove down a highway.

The star also shared another boomerang of herself giving the thumbs after filling up her tank, writing “We Good Now” alongside a gas pump emoji and praising hands.

From there, things took a sad turn as Harris, who was scheduled to play at the Big Barn Dance Music Festival in Taos, went on to speak about her family and what seemed to be their ill-fate living in New Mexico. The singer recorded her Instagram Stories just four hours before she lost her life.

“Alright, I look a mess. It’s because I’ve been crying. It’s a good cry. I just got to Taos, New Mexico,” she said in the clip which was this time filmed after she stopped the car on the side of a road. “But for those of you who don’t know, I spent the last 20 years of my life coming to Taos with my dad and my sister.”

“My grandparents lived here, my uncle still lives here,” Harris continued. “Literally, everybody that was here has passed away, except for my uncle, and including my dad.”

“Driving these roads — I’ve been driving for 12 hours — you would think that’s so exhausting and boring but like, the last couple of hours driving through the mountains, I’m just remembering my place in the backseat as a little kid when my dad was making these treks here,” she went on. “It was the f— best, and I started getting really sad.”

Continuing, Harris said she noticed “random cows” that suddenly appeared in the middle of the road, which made her think back to a memory from her childhood when her father got into a crash with a cow while she and her sister were in the car.

“It might sound really crazy, but there was this time — it was something that we always talked about with my dad and my sister — I was in the backseat asleep and I was like 10 or 12, and we hit something really hard,” Harris recalled. “I popped up my head and was like, ‘What was that?’ and my dad said, ‘Cow guard!'”

“But really he had hit a cow,” she continued. “I know that’s very depressing but just the fact that when I was on my trek into the mountains, I just started crying and I was sad, and all of a sudden these cows just appeared out of nowhere. We grieve in different ways.”

Those videos on her Instagram Stories Wednesday would wind up being Harris’ last, as around four hours later, she died in a three-vehicle crash in the Tao area, according to multiple reports.

“We are heartbroken to confirm that Kylie Rae Harris passed away in a car accident last night,” Harris’ publicist confirmed in a statement to Billboard on Thursday. “We have no further details to share, and ask for privacy for her family at this time. Everyone that knew Kylie knew how much she loved her family and, beyond that, how much she loved music. The best tribute to her unmatched enthusiasm for both is to spread as much love as you can today, and listen to music that fully inspires you.”

The Taos County Sheriff’s Office told the Associated Press that two drivers — a 30-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl — were killed and that the third driver escaped injury on State Road 522. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

A rep for Harris and the Taos County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Harris, who released two albums and her most recent self-titled EP in March, the country singer is survived by her 6-year-old daughter, Corbie.

Following the news of Harris’ death, fellow country star Maren Morris paid tribute on her Instagram Story. “Damn. I just heard the news and I’m in shock,” Morris, 29, wrote along with a photo of Harris.

“@kylierh, you have always been so sweet and supportive of me. Your soulful voice and Texas beauty was always jaw-dropping, even when we were teenagers at the Larry Joe Taylor festival,” she continued.

“Thinking of your family and your precious baby girl right now. Rest In Peace,” the singer added.