Kyle Jacobs, Husband of Kellie Pickler, Celebrated Major Career Win Day Before Apparent Suicide

Kyle Jacobs was found dead in the home he shares with wife Kellie Pickler on Friday, the Nashville Police Department said in a statement shared with PEOPLE

By
Published on February 17, 2023 10:47 PM
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 23: Songwriter Kyle Jacobs visits AOL Build to discuss "I Love Kellie Pickler" at AOL HQ on August 23, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic)
Photo: Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic

Kyle Jacobs celebrated a milestone in his career in his final Instagram post before his apparent suicide.

The songwriter and husband of American Idol alum Kellie Pickler died on Friday, the Nashville Police Department said in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

The day before his death, Jacobs shared a celebratory Instagram post on the success of Lee Brice's fifth studio album Hey World album.

"Platinum?! SWEEEET!!! An amazing crew of incredibly talented peeps put this one together" wrote Jacobs alongside his post.

He added that he was "Deeply honored to be a creative part of it…Thank you Jesus!!!"

Curb Records announced in November 2021 that Hey World had officially gone gold, and its breakout single "One of Them Girls" had gone double platnum, while "Memory I Don't Mess With" was a gold single. "Hard to Love" which was featured on Brice's sophomore album was also a 4X platinum single at the time.

According to All Music, Jacobs served as a composer and producer on Hey World. He also played acoustic guitar and provided background vocals.

On Friday, the Nashville Police Department confirmed in a statement shared with PEOPLE that the Department of Emergency Communications was alerted to a home on Friday at 1:21 p.m. local time.

Police and the Nashville Fire Department arrived at the location and found the songwriter "deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," they said in the statement. He was 49.

"His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide."

RELATED VIDEO: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Former 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' DJ and 'SYTYCD' All-Star, Dead at 40

The Dancing with the Stars alum, 36, told authorities that she woke up shortly before but couldn't find Jacobs. She and her personal assistant called the police after they couldn't open the door to a room in the house, according to the statement.

Jacobs relocated from Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Nashville in 2000, according to Music City Hitmakers.

He notably penned Garth Brooks' 2007 hit "More Than A Memory and Tim McGraw's "Still."

He has also worked with well-known artists like Kelly Clarkson, Randy Travis, Scott McCreery, Josh Kelley, and Clay Walker.

Throughout his career, Jacobs won a CMA Award, an ACM Award, and was nominated for a Grammy Award.

He and Pickler tied the knot in a secret ceremony in 2011. They did not have any children.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

