Kristin Cavallari & Chase Rice Step Out for PDA-Filled Date Night After Jay Cutler Goes Out with Jana Kramer

Kristin Cavallari isn't being shy about showing off her new man!

The Uncommon James founder and country singer Chase Rice enjoyed a date night on Monday at Losers Bar and Grill in Nashville, a source tells PEOPLE, just days after her ex Jay Cutler stepped out with Jana Kramer.

"They were very affectionate and making out," the source says. "It's still early days and they're not exclusively dating, but they're having a good time and enjoying getting to know each other."

Cavallari, 34, has been seeing the "Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen." singer, 35, for a little over a month, and the two are "having fun" together, an insider previously told PEOPLE.

"They were introduced through a mutual friend. She was last spotted at his concert. They're having fun together," the insider said.

With Cavallari moving on with Rice, Cutler appears to be doing the same, as he recently went on a date with country singer Kramer, PEOPLE previously reported.

"So far it's just been one date," a source said this week, adding that social media buzz Kramer was being shady by going out with Cutler because of an alleged friendship with Cavallari is unwarranted. "Kristin and Jana are just acquaintances and have only met twice. They're not friends."

Still, the outing was fraught with drama, as another insider insisted to PEOPLE that Kramer, 37, leaned on Cavallari during her difficult divorce from ex-husband Mike Caussin.

"Jay was trying to make Kristin jealous by going on this public date with Jana. He's not happy she's dating Chase and has been trying to get Kristin back," the insider speculated, adding that Cavallari has blocked the Whine Down podcast host on social media.

Cavallari addressed rumors that she was in a "love triangle" last month, and said that at the time, she was single and had been for several months.

"There's a little something that I feel like I should clear up. I do not feel like I owe anybody an explanation, normally I don't comment on this stuff, however, these rumors have been going on for about a year now," she said on her Instagram Story, adding that the gossip about a love triangle "is not true."