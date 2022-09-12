It's a Family Affair as Kolby Cooper Makes His Grand Ole Opry Debut! See All the Photos

Kolby Cooper stepped inside the circle for the first time Saturday night in Nashville, supported by wife Jillian, daughters Josie and Charlee and their new baby on the way

By Kolby Cooper
Published on September 12, 2022 05:40 PM
01 of 09
kolby cooper - Grand Ole Opry
Gabe Muniz

Getting to walk in with my family through those back doors knowing what I was going to be doing in a few hours was absolutely surreal. I got to stand there with them knowing I was going to mark off a huge goal on my long list of s— I want to do!

02 of 09
kolby cooper - Grand Ole Opry
Gabe Muniz

Getting to hang out in a spot where so many people before me have sat and gotten ready just felt so cool and knowing so many others have been there and felt the same way is wild.

03 of 09
kolby cooper - Grand Ole Opry
Gabe Muniz

Getting to rehearse with the band for the first time was easy. Obviously, they're some of the best players around, so we just rolled through each song once and said, 'Sick — see you on stage!'

04 of 09
kolby cooper - Grand Ole Opry
Gabe Muniz

To have my girls there with me was so special. Getting to see them act and react in this environment was very fulfilling. It's for sure one of the things about that night I won't forget.

(The couple are expecting their third child in February.)

05 of 09
kolby cooper - Grand Ole Opry
Gabe Muniz

The guitar I played has been my go-to guitar since I was a freshman in high school so getting to share another big moment in my career with it was so cool. I think it's funny how some instances like this can make you really feel that bond with things.

06 of 09
kolby cooper - Grand Ole Opry
Chris Hollo/Grand Ole Opry

After they said my name and everyone started cheering, I started walking out. The rush that I felt with every step was like something I had never felt before.

07 of 09
kolby cooper - Grand Ole Opry
Chris Hollo/Grand Ole Opry

I performed my debut country radio single "Excuses" and "Stars Fall Down," a song I wrote for my girls that it's OK to follow your dreams and fail, but it's not OK to not try.

08 of 09
kolby cooper - Grand Ole Opry
Gabe Muniz

The way that I felt in that circle for those two songs was best described as being invincible. It's crazy, but it was just such a real raw moment, and I'm so thankful it happened.

09 of 09
kolby cooper - Grand Ole Opry
Gabe Muniz

When we first pulled up they had my name on the parking spot, so it was the first thing I saw. I just got chills when we stopped in front of it in the car. I couldn't believe it!

Related Articles
Catie Offerman Grand Ole Opry
Catie Offerman Makes Her Grand Ole Opry Debut! Go Behind the Scenes with the Rising Country Star
Kolby Cooper
Country Star Kolby Cooper and Wife Jillian Expecting Baby No. 3 — See the Sweet Photos!
KIMBERLY KELLY
Rising Country Star Kimberly Kelly Makes Her Grand Ole Opry Debut: 'It Feels Like a Dream'
Madison Kozak Opens Up About the Angel She Had Sitting in the Pews at Her Recent Grand Ole Opry Performance
Madison Kozak on the Angel She Had Sitting in the Pews at Her Recent Grand Ole Opry Performance
Gwen Stefani Joins Blake Shelton During His Grand Ole Opry Performance
Gwen Stefani Gets 2 Standing Ovations at in-Person Opry Debut as Blake Shelton Is 'Beside Himself'
Lily Rose Is 'Stoked' to Perform to Her Largest Crowd Ever at Stagecoach: 'It's Just So Massive'
Lily Rose Is 'Stoked' to Perform to Her Largest Crowd Ever at Stagecoach: 'It's Just So Massive'
Carter Faith at The Grand Ole Opry on June 21st 2022
Carter Faith Makes Her Grand Ole Opry Debut! Go Behind the Scenes with the Rising Country Star
Shy Carter Grand Ole Opry June 25, 2022
Shy Carter Makes His Grand Ole Opry Debut! Go Behind the Scenes with the Rising Country Star
Edwin McCain; Grand Ole Opry debut, Nashville; July 29, 2022
Edwin McCain Makes His Grand Ole Opry Debut: Go Behind-the-Scenes with the 'I'll Be' Musician
Morgan Wade
Morgan Wade Makes Her Grand Ole Opry Debut — See the Behind-the-Scenes Pics!
Rachel Wammack
How Rachel Wammack's Social Media Addiction Almost Ruined Everything: 'It Was Slowly Eating Me Alive'
Nate Smith
Nate Smith Takes PEOPLE Inside His Grand Ole Opry Debut: 'I Was Scared to Death'
locash visit the grand ole opry may 2022
LOCASH Introduce The Beach Boys to the Grand Ole Opry! Inside Their Night at the Legendary Venue
Frank Ray and wife with child
Frank Ray and Wife Emily Expecting Third Baby Together — See the Sweet Photos!
dylan schneider
Dylan Schneider Likes His Girls Country, His ATVs Over-Sized — and Dustin Lynch
Morgan Wade
Morgan Wade Says Singing About Sobriety Helps Her Connect with Fans: 'They Don't Feel So Alone'