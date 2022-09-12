It's a Family Affair as Kolby Cooper Makes His Grand Ole Opry Debut! See All the Photos

01 of 09 Gabe Muniz Getting to walk in with my family through those back doors knowing what I was going to be doing in a few hours was absolutely surreal. I got to stand there with them knowing I was going to mark off a huge goal on my long list of s— I want to do!

02 of 09 Gabe Muniz Getting to hang out in a spot where so many people before me have sat and gotten ready just felt so cool and knowing so many others have been there and felt the same way is wild.

03 of 09 Gabe Muniz Getting to rehearse with the band for the first time was easy. Obviously, they're some of the best players around, so we just rolled through each song once and said, 'Sick — see you on stage!'

04 of 09 Gabe Muniz To have my girls there with me was so special. Getting to see them act and react in this environment was very fulfilling. It's for sure one of the things about that night I won't forget. (The couple are expecting their third child in February.)

05 of 09 Gabe Muniz The guitar I played has been my go-to guitar since I was a freshman in high school so getting to share another big moment in my career with it was so cool. I think it's funny how some instances like this can make you really feel that bond with things.

06 of 09 Chris Hollo/Grand Ole Opry After they said my name and everyone started cheering, I started walking out. The rush that I felt with every step was like something I had never felt before.

07 of 09 Chris Hollo/Grand Ole Opry I performed my debut country radio single "Excuses" and "Stars Fall Down," a song I wrote for my girls that it's OK to follow your dreams and fail, but it's not OK to not try.

08 of 09 Gabe Muniz The way that I felt in that circle for those two songs was best described as being invincible. It's crazy, but it was just such a real raw moment, and I'm so thankful it happened.