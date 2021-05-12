"It's about trusting in your past and being happy with your present and being excited about your future," the country star says about the first track off his upcoming album

Kip Moore Is Living the 'Good Life': 'It's About Letting My Heart and Faith Be My Compass'

The sun was just coming up on the day Kip Moore sat down on that rock wall in Maui and started taking stock of his life thus far. Silently, he began to analyze the twists and turns of an unconventional life led by a man who has heard the whispers and ignored the questions … and has come out stronger than ever.

"Societal standards tell us that the minute you come out of the womb, these are the steps you take," reflects Moore, 41, during a recent interview with PEOPLE. "This is how you do life and the minute you are not on that same treadmill with everybody else, you get looked at as a little awkward. You get questions about what you did and why you haven't done this."

The multi-platinum singer/songwriter draws in a deep breath.

"The one gift I guess is … I have never given a s— what people thought."

And thus, the essence of Kip Moore, an essence that has fueled his brand of distinctive music for over a decade, an essence adored by a tribe of loyal fans, an essence of a guy who has created a career by taking the road less traveled.

"That's where my head was on that morning on that rock wall in Maui," remembers Moore, who first splashed into the mainstream with the 2012 chart-topper "Somethin' 'Bout a Truck."

"It's always been about letting my heart and faith be my compass and not rushing anything. Whether it be the pressure of having a family when I wasn't ready or turning down a huge paying job before my record deal, I've just always rolled the dice on myself. I've never let society pressure me into some mold I was supposed to be in."

And yes, that's what his new single "Good Life" is all about.

"It's about trusting in your past and being happy with your present and being excited about your future," Moore says of the funky, somewhat autographical track that serves as the first cut off Moore's upcoming fifth studio album.

Kip Moore

"Good Life" comes from the place where Moore found himself this past February, as the world continued to cave in, and everyone seemed to have a fix for the impending implosion. But instead of joining the calls of chaos, Moore stayed quiet, and wrote a song.

"While everyone is screaming, I take peace in being quiet," explains Moore, who recently announced plans to embark on a multi-city tour this fall, kicking off in Chicago on Oct. 14. "I choose to stay out of it."

It's a decision, though, that gets some attention, as Moore admits to having received some scathing messages as of late for not speaking up regarding the events going on in the country and the world.

"There is already so much white noise out there," says Moore. "I've been doing stuff in the real world and very quietly making my impact for years. I was working within disadvantaged communities long before this s— was some sort of movement. I tend to do the work in the real world, not over social media."

Moore did more real work on "Good Life" once in the studio, as he collaborated for the first time with legendary producer Jay Joyce on the song they co-wrote alongside Dan Couch.

"[Joyce] took the blueprint I already had and enhanced it and pushed it a little outside of where I probably would have gone with it," Moore explains of the song, whose funkier-than-ever music video reunited Moore with his friend and long-time collaborator, director PJ Brown.

And in doing so, Moore exemplifies a bit of a new, more vibey sound.