Rising Country Star Kimberly Kelly Makes Her Grand Ole Opry Debut: 'It Feels Like a Dream'

01 of 09 Devon Lancaster "I strangely felt very calm and prepared for my performance. There was a lot going on backstage, but I still had moments to sit and take it all in."

02 of 09 Devon Lancaster "Not only did I get to make my Opry debut playing alongside my husband, Brett Tyler, but I was also joined by a hero of mine, Opry member Steve Wariner!! Who gets to say that?!"

03 of 09 Devon Lancaster "This is how everybody starts out I think— singing into a hairbrush in front of the mirror. Thought I'd bring it full circle!"

04 of 09 Devon Lancaster "Thinking about all of the greats that have walked the halls of the Grand Ole Opry."

05 of 09 Devon Lancaster "Relieved! I did it!! Now I can't wait to come back."

06 of 09 Devon Lancaster "This is the face you make when you just made your Grand Ole Opry debut!"

07 of 09 Devon Lancaster "It takes a village to bring it all together, and I love my team! I love we get to make dreams for each other come true!"

08 of 09 Chris Hallo Kimberly Kelly stops for a moment to take it all in as she makes her debut in the hallowed circle of the Grand Ole Opry stage performing tracks from her new album I'll Tell You What's Gonna Happen.