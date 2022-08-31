Rising Country Star Kimberly Kelly Makes Her Grand Ole Opry Debut: 'It Feels Like a Dream'

"One minute I'm shouting, 'I get to play the Grand Ole Opry!' The next minute I'm in the dressing room realizing, 'These people are here with me backstage because I'M playing the Grand Ole Opry!' And now I'm back at home thinking, 'I PLAYED the Grand Ole Opry!' And I can't wait to do it again!"

By Kimberly Kelly
Published on August 31, 2022 06:50 PM
01 of 09
KIMBERLY KELLY
Devon Lancaster

"I strangely felt very calm and prepared for my performance. There was a lot going on backstage, but I still had moments to sit and take it all in."

02 of 09
KIMBERLY KELLY
Devon Lancaster

"Not only did I get to make my Opry debut playing alongside my husband, Brett Tyler, but I was also joined by a hero of mine, Opry member Steve Wariner!! Who gets to say that?!"

03 of 09
KIMBERLY KELLY
Devon Lancaster

"This is how everybody starts out I think— singing into a hairbrush in front of the mirror. Thought I'd bring it full circle!"

04 of 09
KIMBERLY KELLY
Devon Lancaster

"Thinking about all of the greats that have walked the halls of the Grand Ole Opry."

05 of 09
KIMBERLY KELLY
Devon Lancaster

"Relieved! I did it!! Now I can't wait to come back."

06 of 09
KIMBERLY KELLY
Devon Lancaster

"This is the face you make when you just made your Grand Ole Opry debut!"

07 of 09
KIMBERLY KELLY
Devon Lancaster

"It takes a village to bring it all together, and I love my team! I love we get to make dreams for each other come true!"

08 of 09
KIMBERLY KELLY
Chris Hallo

Kimberly Kelly stops for a moment to take it all in as she makes her debut in the hallowed circle of the Grand Ole Opry stage performing tracks from her new album I'll Tell You What's Gonna Happen.

09 of 09
KIMBERLY KELLY
Chris Hallo

"Just plain having fun now. My second and last song, knowing 'I did it!' at this point."

