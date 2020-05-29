Kenny Chesney Releases Summertime Apple Music Playlist Featuring Collection of 'Vibes and Friends'
“Whether you’re feeling happy, fired up, or in your thoughts, songs will take you there and give you what you need,” Kenny Chesney said of his playlist
Calling all country fans — Kenny Chesney just dropped the perfect soundtrack for your summer.
On Friday, Apple Music launched Summertime Sounds, a collection of several artist-curated playlists including one from Chesney entitled Guitars and Tiki Bars.
The 25-track playlist features some of the Tennessee native's favorite tracks and artists, including songs by Jack Johnson, Kelsea Ballerini, Old Dominion, Keith Urban, Eric Church, Grace Potter and more.
"Vibes and friends — it's what music’s made of," Chesney, 52, said of the handcrafted soundtrack. "Whether you’re feeling happy, fired up, or in your thoughts, songs will take you there and give you what you need."
"So here are a few of mine — a bunch of my favorite tracks, old friends, and maybe even a few for you to discover," he added.
Also featured on the playlist is Bruce Springsteen, Dave Matthews Band, Bob Marley & The Wailers, and several of Chesney's own country tracks.
Chesney's latest musical release came as a collaboration with Ballerini for a song on her third LP, kelsea, which was released in mid-March.
The Nashville star opened up to PEOPLE ahead of the release of her album, where she discussed the song with Chesney, "Half of My Hometown."
"We're both from Knoxville, Tennessee, which is why he's on the song," Ballerini said of teaming up with a childhood idol.
"Growing up, he was the hometown hero. A couple of years ago I was about to play [in Times Square], and he took a photo of my face on the marquee, got my number, texted me and said, 'Proud of you, hometown girl, love Kenny,'" she recalled.
"When I wrote 'Half of My Hometown,' I sent it to him because I think we grew up really similarly, and there's no one else I'd want on this song — and I can’t believe he did it," Ballerini added.