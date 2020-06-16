Kenny Chesney Postpones Chillaxification Tour Until 2021 as He Releases New Stadium Dates

The tour will now kick off May 1, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Kenny Chesney is pushing his Chillaxificaiton Tour into 2021 as the coronavirus pandemic continues to run rampant throughout the nation.

On Monday, Messina Touring Group announced the rescheduled stadium dates for Chesney's tour, which includes special appearances by Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion, and Michael Franti & Spearhead.

The 2021 tour will visit 18 different venues around the country, including spots in Florida, Pennsylvania, Washington and Texas.

"I had kept hoping that as time passed, information would not only increase, but there would be some sort of solution so people could come back together. But things weren't getting any clearer, so I did the hardest thing for me, but obviously best option for the safety of No Shoes Nation, my road family and everyone at the buildings involved," Chesney said in a press release of postponing the tour.

The tour will now kick off May 1, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Additional stops on the tour include Wisconsin, Tennessee, Georgia, Missouri, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Montana, Washington, California, Colorado, Texas, Michigan and New Jersey.

The tour will finish with a two-night stint at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Aug. 27 and 28.

"There were so many questions, so many unknowns, but I believe music makes a difference in people's lives, so everyone on my team, the promoter's team and all of the people we deal with have worked overtime trying to get this sorted out," Chesney added.

The 52-year-old expressed that "everybody is ready to get back out there to do what we all do best: rock hard, sing loud, enjoy the moment, love our friends and create memories that will last a lifetime.”

According to the release, existing tickets will be valid for the rescheduled show dates.

As the 2020 shows planned for Houston and San Antonio are unable to be rescheduled, guests with those tickets will receive a full refund.

Should existing ticketholders not be able to attend the 2021 shows, these guests will have 30 days from June 15 to request a refund.