Kenny Chesney to Embark on Nostalgic I Go Back 2023 Tour with Kelsea Ballerini — See the Dates!

Kicking off in March, the tour will see Chesney play shows for fans "who might not come to stadium shows, who live a little off the obvious path, but who love this music every bit as much..."

By
Published on November 21, 2022 03:15 PM
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini. Photo: Catherine Powell, Catherine Powell/Getty

Kenny Chesney is going back to his roots.

Shortly after his massive Here and Now 2022 Tour wrapped in August, the country superstar announced on Monday that he's embarking on the I Go Back Tour with opening act Kelsea Ballerini next year, which will see Chesney hit cities outside of major markets — and many that he hasn't played since his rise to fame.

Launching March 25 at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania, the I Go Back Tour will feature shows in North American locations including Lexington, Kentucky, Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma before wrapping July 22 at the Hy-Vee Indy Race in Des Moines, Iowa — with more dates set to be added.

Chesney, 54, opened up about the tour's inspiration in a press release, telling fans that he was thinking about how to "recapture the magic" after concluding the Here and Now Tour.

Kenny Chesney performs onstage during the 48th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards
Kenny Chesney. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"I still have the sounds of diesel engines and No Shoes Nation in my head — and that made me ask, 'What else could I do? What would be something that would put me every bit as much in the music and give No Shoes Nation another reason to believe?'" he stated, noting that he wants to play for fans "who might not come to stadium shows, who live a little off the obvious path, but who love this music every bit as much..."

The thought led the 12-time CMA Award-winner to think about his 2004 hit single "I Go Back," written about how music can remind you of important life moments.

"That song is about holding all those things that shaped you very close, recognizing how special they are – and keeping them alive any way you can," he continued. "So, I decided that rather than just go repeat what we did, I wanted to take this band and these songs to a lot of the cities we played on our way up! Let's call the tour I Go Back – and do just that."

Elsewhere in the press release, Chesney recalled playing some of the cities during the early years of his career, noting the "craziness" of the shows in "markets where people were using chain-cutters to get onto the lawn because we were so sold out in the Carolinas."

"That's a kind of energy that should never be left behind. For all those fans — based on how good last year felt — I want to bring what was coming off that stage to you, where you are, so we can all have that kind of experience together!" added Chesney.

Fans can expect to see the musician perform songs from his catalog that "time stamp people's lives" and "serve as the touchstone for memories in the making."

He said in the statement, "For people to come out and either live these songs again, or hear them for the first time? Who knows what will happen? But I know whether it's 'American Kids,' 'Get Along' or 'You And Tequila,' every single person knows exactly what we're singing about and singing along to together."

In another press release, Chesney spoke about choosing Ballerini, 29, as the tour's opening act following their 2020 duet "Half of My Hometown."

"Kelsea understands everything about where I come from, because she's from there, too," said the musician, referencing the fact that both he and Ballerini grew up in Knoxville, Tennessee.

"She knows how hard it is to leave, how much you miss all those things that make you who you are... but also how the only way to chase the kind of dream she has is to do just that. It's a tough call when you love home the way we both do, but for kids like us, there was never really a choice," added Chesney.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kelsea-ballerini/" data-inlink="true">Kelsea Ballerini</a> attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Kelsea Ballerini. Jason Davis/WireImage

He then recalled the origin of "Half of My Hometown," noting that Ballerini texted him to record the duet: "As soon as I heard that first verse, I was in. And I have been one of Kelsea's biggest fans ever since. She's a writer, a girl who sings from her heart and isn't afraid to honor where she comes from. To me, there was no other choice for this tour."

Ballerini also spoke about collaborating with Chesney on both the song and tour in the press release, acknowledging their hometown connection.

"Music has taken me so many incredible places," she said, noting that she's collaborated across genres. "But singing with Kenny is going home. He was the only voice I heard on 'half of my hometown,' and when he comes in, it's just like hitting the Knoxville city limits. So to be able to go out to those cities like the place he and I grew up with an artist who's accomplished what he has, it's a lot like going home."

Tickets for the I Go Back Tour go on presale for American Express card members in select markets from Nov. 23 at 10 a.m. local time through Dec. 1 at 10 p.m. local time. The general public gains access to tickets the following day at 10 a.m. local time.

See the full list of dates for Chesney's I Go Back Tour below.

March 25 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

March 30 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

April 1 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

April 6 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

April 8 - Wilkes-Barre Township, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

April 12 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC

April 14 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place Amphitheater

April 16 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Tortuga

April 25 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

April 27 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

April 29 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

May 4 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena at The Mark

May 6 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

May 9 - Grand Forks, ND - The Alerus Center

May 11 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center

May 13 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

May 18 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

May 20 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center

May 25 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

May 27 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf

July 22 - Des Moines, IA - Hy-Vee Indy Race

