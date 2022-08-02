Kenny Chesney 'Devastated' Over Woman's Death Following Denver Concert: 'Life Is Precious'

"For the lady who came to share that love, there are no words," Kenny Chesney said, adding, "For her friends and family's loss, I grieve with them and for them"

Kenny Chesney's concert in Denver over the weekend ended in tragedy when a female fan died following a fall from an escalator.

The country star, 54, shared his condolences for the victim's family in a statement to The Denver Post on Sunday.

"I was devastated to learn of the loss of someone after our show. There had been so much joy, so much heart coming from the people of Denver last night — and to hear this is heartbreaking," he said. "Life is precious. Sharing music brings us together and that love we share makes us so much more. For the lady who came to share that love, there are no words. For her friends and family's loss, I grieve with them and for them."

Chesney's concert on. Sunday was held at the city's stadium, Empower Field at Mile High.

In an alert posted in the early hours of July 31 to Twitter, the Denver Police department said they were conducting an "outside death investigation" at the stadium's address. A police update made later that afternoon revealed that an adult female at the venue was "sitting on an escalator railing, fell to the concourse below, and died as a result of the injuries."

Police said the incident was being investigated as an accidental death. The victim's name, age, and cause of death has not been released yet, and will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner, authorities told PEOPLE.

Kenny Chesney performing at Gillette Stadium in 2018

The stadium, which is the home venue for the Denver Broncos football team, shared the police update on Twitter along with a statement about the accident.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the woman involved in the tragic incident that occurred at the end of Saturday's concert at Empower Field at Mile High," the statement said.

Stadium officials continued on to say that they are in contact with police as they continue to investigate "this unfortunate situation."

Police Spokesman Nate Magee told The Denver Post Sunday that they did not know if alcohol was a factor in the accident that occurred around 10:52 p.m. Saturday night but said he does not believe the woman was pushed. He also said that he did not know how far she fell or if she was brought to a hospital.