Kelsea Ballerini Says It Would've Been a 'Disservice' to Stay in Marriage: 'The Glitter Wears Off'

Kelsea Ballerini is sharing some insight with fans as to why she and ex-husband Morgan Evans called it quits.

Ballerini — who announced her split from the "Kiss Somebody" singer in August — opened up on the iHeart podcast Tell Me About It with Jade Iovine about the reasons she felt compelled to end her marriage after nearly five years.

The "Heartfirst" singer, 29, explained that she's always been "really intuitive and in tune" with herself — and knew when it was time to throw in the towel.

"For a while, it was kind of like, 'OK, this is just a new phase of a relationship,' because relationships go through seasons, right? And it's not always going to be butterflies and rainbows," she said. "For a long time, I was like, 'Oh this is just… The glitter wears off. That's what happens.' And then you get into a phase where you wait for it to come back. And then sometimes it doesn't."

Ballerini added that while "divorce is a bitch," she knew that it would be worse to stay in a marriage that wasn't working than it would be to leave.

"At the end of the day, it is such a disservice and a dishonoring of yourself if you know something is not right and you stay," she said. "[Shame] is the one thing that I just refuse to feel… Judge me for it, fine, that's on you."

Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini Mike Coppola/Getty

The country singer also revealed that she's been leaning on her friends and family for support as she navigates the single life. Ballerini said she hasn't spent a single night alone since the split, as a longtime friend moved into her house shortly after, and then she hit the road on tour.

"Whether it was my mom or my dad or my friends, I've had my people really rally for me and I'm not ready to be alone yet," she said. "And I don't think that I'm avoiding anything, 'cause I'm definitely in my feels, cause I really want to heal properly… But yeah, I don't think that's what I need right now."

Ballerini revealed last month that she and Evans, 37, finalized their divorce on Nov. 15, the very same day she was nominated for a best country solo performance Grammy award. She said she finished the eventful day by picking up the keys to her new house.

Kelsea Ballerini. Jason Davis/WireImage

"This is what's going on, there's… in my last song [I sing], 'There's no judgment or keeping score,'" she said on stage. "The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce and then getting nominated for a Grammy, and then getting the keys to my dream home, and now standing in the circle of the Opry."

She continued: "And s—, if that ain't country music, I don't know what is."

The star announced her split from Evans in August, calling it a "deeply difficult decision" that was "the result of a journey of love, growth and effort that has ultimately come to an end."

Evans added his own statement, writing, "I am very sad to confirm that after almost five years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not."