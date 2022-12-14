Kelsea Ballerini Says It Would've Been a 'Disservice' to Stay in Marriage: 'The Glitter Wears Off'

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans finalized their divorce in November

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis

Rachel DeSantis is a writer/reporter covering music at PEOPLE. She has held various roles since joining the brand in 2019, and was previously a member of the human interest team. As a music writer, Rachel interviews everyone from rock-and-roll legends to up-and-coming stars for magazine feature stories and digital news stories. Rachel is based in New York City, and previously worked as an entertainment reporter at the New York Daily News after getting her start as an Entertainment Weekly intern. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 14, 2022 02:30 PM

Kelsea Ballerini is sharing some insight with fans as to why she and ex-husband Morgan Evans called it quits.

Ballerini — who announced her split from the "Kiss Somebody" singer in August — opened up on the iHeart podcast Tell Me About It with Jade Iovine about the reasons she felt compelled to end her marriage after nearly five years.

The "Heartfirst" singer, 29, explained that she's always been "really intuitive and in tune" with herself — and knew when it was time to throw in the towel.

"For a while, it was kind of like, 'OK, this is just a new phase of a relationship,' because relationships go through seasons, right? And it's not always going to be butterflies and rainbows," she said. "For a long time, I was like, 'Oh this is just… The glitter wears off. That's what happens.' And then you get into a phase where you wait for it to come back. And then sometimes it doesn't."

Ballerini added that while "divorce is a bitch," she knew that it would be worse to stay in a marriage that wasn't working than it would be to leave.

"At the end of the day, it is such a disservice and a dishonoring of yourself if you know something is not right and you stay," she said. "[Shame] is the one thing that I just refuse to feel… Judge me for it, fine, that's on you."

Morgan Evans and <a href="https://people.com/tag/kelsea-ballerini/" data-inlink="true">Kelsea Ballerini</a> attend the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini. Mike Coppola/Getty

The country singer also revealed that she's been leaning on her friends and family for support as she navigates the single life. Ballerini said she hasn't spent a single night alone since the split, as a longtime friend moved into her house shortly after, and then she hit the road on tour.

"Whether it was my mom or my dad or my friends, I've had my people really rally for me and I'm not ready to be alone yet," she said. "And I don't think that I'm avoiding anything, 'cause I'm definitely in my feels, cause I really want to heal properly… But yeah, I don't think that's what I need right now."

Ballerini revealed last month that she and Evans, 37, finalized their divorce on Nov. 15, the very same day she was nominated for a best country solo performance Grammy award. She said she finished the eventful day by picking up the keys to her new house.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kelsea-ballerini/" data-inlink="true">Kelsea Ballerini</a> attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Kelsea Ballerini. Jason Davis/WireImage

"This is what's going on, there's… in my last song [I sing], 'There's no judgment or keeping score,'" she said on stage. "The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce and then getting nominated for a Grammy, and then getting the keys to my dream home, and now standing in the circle of the Opry."

She continued: "And s—, if that ain't country music, I don't know what is."

The star announced her split from Evans in August, calling it a "deeply difficult decision" that was "the result of a journey of love, growth and effort that has ultimately come to an end."

Evans added his own statement, writing, "I am very sad to confirm that after almost five years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not."

Related Articles
Kelsea Ballerini attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Kelsea Ballerini Spent Grammy Nom Day 'Finalizing' Divorce and Picking Up Keys to 'Dream Home'
Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2019 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Kelsea Ballerini Files for Divorce from Morgan Evans: 'Deeply Difficult Decision'
Aerie celebrates the holidays with Aly Raisman, Kelsea Ballerini and Tayshia Adams, New York, USA - 07 Dec 2022 Kelsea Ballerini at the Aerie holiday celebration. 7 Dec 2022
Kelsea Ballerini Talks 'Empowering' Partnership with Aerie and Staying 'Cozy' for the Holidays 
Credit: Derrek Kupish HED: Sunny Sweeney Blames the Road for the Demise of Her Second Marriage: ‘You Can’t Nurture Anything’
Sunny Sweeney Blames the Road for the Demise of Her Second Marriage: 'You Can't Nurture Anything'
Ashley McBryde Gets Emotional for Her Grand Ole Opry Induction: The 'Biggest Moment of My Life'
Ashley McBryde Gets Emotional for Her Grand Ole Opry Induction: The 'Biggest Moment of My Life'
morgan-evans-1.jpg
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Reach Settlement Agreement 2 Months After She Filed for Divorce
Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage during The Heart First Tour at Radio City Music Hall on September 24, 2022 in New York City.
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She 'Almost Didn't' Release 'Doin' My Best': I Meant 'No Shade'
kelsea ballerini and morgan evans
Morgan Evans Hints at Kelsea Ballerini Split in Heartbreaking New Ballad: Listen
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 24: Kelsea Ballerini attends the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)
Kelsea Ballerini Says She's on an 'Active Healing Journey' After Split from Husband Morgan Evans
Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage during The Heart First Tour at Radio City Music Hall on September 24, 2022 in New York City.
Kelsea Ballerini Changes Song Lyrics to Reflect Morgan Evans Divorce During N.Y.C. Concert Stop
Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce perform onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Girl Power! Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce Team Up at the 2022 CMAs
halsey, kelsea ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini Hints at Falling Out with Halsey, Marriage Issues on New Song 'Doin My Best'
kelsea ballerini and morgan evans
Morgan Evans Breaks Silence on Kelsea Ballerini Divorce: 'I Wish It Were Otherwise but It Is Not'
Jana Kramer, Chris Evans
Jana Kramer Clarifies Chris Evans 'Didn't' Ghost Her After Pee Incident: 'We Just Stopped Talking'
Kelsea Ballerini Films Teary-Eyed TikTok from Bathtub After Filing for Divorce from Morgan Evans
Kelsea Ballerini Films Teary-Eyed TikTok from Bathtub After Filing for Divorce from Morgan Evans
Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage during The Heart First Tour at Radio City Music Hall on September 24, 2022 in New York City.
Kelsea Ballerini Kicks Off Tour with a Tequila Shot, a Chicks Cover — and Four Costume Changes!