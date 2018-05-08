Taylor Swift‘s Reputation Stadium Tour kicks off Tuesday night, and the squad is “Ready For It”!

Tuesday morning, the pop star’s pal — country singer Kelsea Ballerini — took to Instagram to share a sweet good luck message with Swift, 28.

“Happy tour kickoff to my friend that is equally as inviting, warm, and entertaining drinking wine on the couch as she is on stage,” Ballerini, 24, captioned a seemingly recent image of her with Swift, barefoot on a sofa sipping vino. “That being said, I can’t wait to come fangirl and get inspired. Potentially with a sign. Potentially also with some kind of snake apparel. Go get em, sister.”

“It’s so weird that people say we’re similar, I don’t see it at ALL,” Swift responded with numerous tears of joy emojis. “Love you Kel Kel.”

Swift will launch her anticipated tour in support of her smash reputation album Tuesday evening in Glendale, Arizona. The Grammy winner has teased the tour on social media for months, sharing behind-the-scenes videos and photos of everything from her backup dancers to rehearsals.

Swift and Ballerini’s friendship began in 2015, when Swift shared some social media love for Ballerini’s debut EP, tweeting at the time: “Driving around with the @KelseaBallerini EP on repeat.. SO lovely:) #yeahboy#lovemelikeyoumeanit.”

And a few months later, in September, Swift invited Ballerini to join her onstage, calling her a “little sis” during the Nashville stop of her 1989 Tour.

One of the most surreal and memorable moments of my life. I adore you, @taylorswift13. https://t.co/hXx6180aBK — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) September 26, 2015

Kelsea Ballerini and Taylor Swift John Shearer/LP5/Getty

Over the years, Ballerini has remained in Swift’s circle, attending birthday parties and supporting her new album online.

Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour — with openers Camila Cabello and Charli XCX— will see her play dates across North America, Europe and Oceania through November. Ballerini just wrapped her headlining Unapologetically Tour at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, last month.