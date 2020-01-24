Kelsea Ballerini Announces New Album Kelsea to Drop in March

On Thursday, the singer-songwriter announced that her third full-length album, titled kelsea, is arriving on March 20, 2020

By Ruth Kinane
January 24, 2020 05:45 PM

Kelsea Ballerini has a springtime treat for us all!

On Thursday, the singer-songwriter announced that her third full-length album, titled kelsea, is arriving on March 20, 2020. Ballerini shared the news via Instagram, posting a photo of the album cover art in which she is seen lying on a lawn, basking in sunlight. Two songs from the upcoming album have already been released: “club” and current single, “homecoming Queen?” which is currently residing in the Top 20 on the Billboard country charts.

“As I grow up, as a woman and an artist, I’ve felt myself changing my perspective, from my view on love and life, to how love and life make me feel,” said Ballerini in a statement.

“Naturally that turns more personal, more therapeutic, and more rewarding. This album is honest, it’s country, it’s experimental, it’s fun, it’s introspective, and it’s 100% me. It’s the album that puts us on a first name basis.”

The country/pop singer also debuted a new album track “la” and with it an accompanying music video. She will perform the new single on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Jan. 27.

