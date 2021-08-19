Kelsea Ballerini on Sympathizing with Lizzo About Internet 'Trolls' and Importance of Self-Love

Kelsea has written a book of poetry, Feel Your Way Through, centered around the struggles of finding confidence which is out Nov. 16

Kelsea Ballerini knows how to block out the haters.

In an interview with People (the TV Show!), the country star says she can sympathize with Lizzo — who has been thrown a lot of hateful messages about her appearance — and find a way to move past it.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"When someone, especially with Lizzo's platform, is able to say, 'I'm human and even though I try to put my most confident self forward. As a public figure, this hurts my feelings. I'm human. I have bad days too,' says Ballerini, 27. "I think when someone at that level is able to do that, it normalizes it."

kelsea ballerini

"It helps every person that's at home crying because some troll on the internet told them they looked bad in whatever form or fashion, it makes them go, 'it's not just me, I'm not alone,'" Ballerini adds.

Ballerini — who's written poetry book Feel Your Way Through, coming out in November — also opens up about what it's like to learn to love yourself.

"I think it's a journey. I think it's always evolving. I have days where I feel insecure and days where it's hard. I'm human," she says. "I've really found that for me, finding the things that make me feel confident and rooted that I can go to on days where I wake up and I'm not wanting to be in my skin. Then I'm like, 'Do a workout that makes you feel strong. Go write a song that makes you feel empowered and smart.'"

"Having those things for each person is super important to find," Ballerini — who's the new face of Aerie's Real Voice's campaign — adds.

The "Overshare" singer also spoke about what it was like to channel her artistry through poetry writing.

I've always wanted to be about finding your real self and not just accepting it but trying to learn to celebrate it and really love who you are," she says.

In June, the singer got to sing alongside Sesame Street's Elmo and friends for her debut on the show, which will feature the likes of Stephen Curry, Billy Porter and Hailee Steinfeld who appear on the kids' show's 51st season.

On the episode, she strums on an acoustic guitar as Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Abby, Grover and their families sing along.