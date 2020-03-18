Kelsea Ballerini is airing out some insecurities on her new album.

“This one is just me trying to figure my s— out, like ‘Who am I now?’ It’s a little more personal — that’s why we called it kelsea,” the country singer, 26 says of her third album, which drops Friday.

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter adds that “dealing with my massive social anxiety that I’ve never addressed before” informs the record, on songs like "LA."

“Part of it is I don’t know where I fit in the celebrity culture because [I think] I’m a D-list country singer and I find myself in a room with A-list people and I don’t know how to navigate it or how to talk to them,” Ballerini says. “It makes me go in my head.”

For this genre-bending LP, Ballerini worked with a slew of writers and producers in both Nashville and Los Angeles. And the "Homecoming Queen?" singer says she was worried, at first, about how fans would receive her more pop-leaning tracks.

“There are a lot of pop and country elements on this record. It made me scared; I was like, ‘If there’s as many beat drops as there are banjos on this album, are people going to think that I’m not a country artist anymore? Are they going to lose respect for me in this journey that I’ve built in Nashville?'” she says. “But I never will jump ship. I am rooted and I’ve built my foundation [in country], but I’m allowed as an artist and a musician to explore and create.”

Ballerini’s third album kelsea — which includes collaborations with Halsey and Kenny Chesney — drops Friday, March 20.