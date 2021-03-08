Kelsea Ballerini Admits She's 'Not Always Confident' as She Talks 'Feeling Your Feelings'
Ballerini joins the likes of Cardi B and Gwen Stefani highlighted in iHeartRadio's celebration for International Women's Day
It's okay not to always feel confident. Right, Kelsea?
As part of iHeartRadio Presents SeeHer Hear Her: Celebrating Women in Music in honor of International Women's Day, Kelsea Ballerini is opening up about confidence and why she remains authentic.
"I'm not always confident. And I think that no one is," the 27-year-old says in the PEOPLE exclusive clip. "And if you are, congratulations, I would love to take classes from you. I don't think we live in a world where you can feel amazing in your skin all the time, because it's really hard."
"And people are tough right now, especially online. I really try to be authentic. And I'm glad that comes across as confidence to people but it's really just kind of being vulnerable and not feeling confident all the time," she adds. "I also think when you feel your feelings and when you own how you're feeling, whether that be celebratory or in a valley, that's how you move forward and move on and become better and stronger and bolder and all those things."
RELATED: Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Kelsea Ballerini and More Stars Reflect on Women Who Empowered Them
The singer ended by saying that she's learned that "working past" days that aren't the best may lead to days when they are.
The clip is part of a one-hour special airing on iHeartRadio's YouTube and Facebook on Monday at 8 p.m. ET where artists such as Ballerini, Gwen Stefani and Cardi B are being interviewed about gender equality in the music industry.
The interviews will delve into the three artists' lives from their dreams, to the mentors who inspired them and achieving their goals.
