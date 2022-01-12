Kelsea Ballerini Shares Candid Video Waking Up from Anesthesia: 'I Need Some Nuggets'

Kelsea Ballerini is keeping it real.

In a candid video the "Half of My Hometown" singer shared to social media on Tuesday night, Ballerini showed fans what her experience under anesthesia was really like.

"Today we learned anesthesia makes me drool through my mask, mistake a blue wire for a ring, have increased concern about where clocks are placed, struggle to bring peace signs into 2022, and above all, want some nuggets," she wrote.

Ballerini, 28, also added that she went in for a "non-invasive procedure" and "everything is fine moving on."

In the video, the country singer captured herself in a delusional state, where she whispers into the camera about her wired "ring," looks around for clocks, throws up a peace sign — and hilariously claims she needs chicken nuggets.

Luckily her husband, fellow country singer-songwriter Morgan Evans, came to the rescue.

He shared her video to his Instagram Stories and captioned it, "Don't worry, I had the nuggets waiting."

In November, Ballerini spoke with PEOPLE about her recently released poetry book, Feel Your Way Through. In the book, she revealed she struggled with an eating disorder through her teenage years.

"My parents had just gotten divorced, and I think for me, it was a source of control," Ballerini said of her eating disorder.

kelsea ballaerini Kelsea Ballerini | Credit: Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock

In a poem, Ballerini goes on to reveal she battled bulimia, took diet pills and worked out excessively until, at age 18, she sought help after passing out "several" times.

"It's a journey, and it's never-ending," Ballerini said of her relationship with her body.

The CMA Award winner also told PEOPLE that her parents' divorce when she was young affected her future relationships and views on marriage.

"I swore I was never going to get married," Ballerini said at the time, adding that her parents had a "super-messy and really drawn-out" split. "For so long, I just viewed their marriage as their divorce. As I got older, I was able to have conversations with them both about their marriage, pre-divorce and realized that there was beauty there, there was love there at some point. That helped me realize that I could find that."

For this reason, she and Evans, 36, who tied the knot in 2017, are constantly working on their marriage.