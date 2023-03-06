Kelsea Ballerini Shades Morgan Evans with His Lyrics on 'SNL' as Chase Stokes Joins Her Backstage

Kelsea Ballerini has found happiness once more, but is still finding musical inspiration in her divorce.

The country star, 29, brought boyfriend Chase Stokes with her as she made her Saturday Night Live debut this weekend, and he watched from the wings as Ballerini tweaked the lyrics of her hit "Blindsided" so as to throw some apparent shade on her ex-husband Morgan Evans.

Stokes, 30, shared a series of sweet snaps to his Instagram Story that featured him showing off his pride for his new girlfriend, whom he called "my love."

"Well s—. That was special ❤️," he wrote atop a photo of him posing outside her SNL dressing room. "Proud of you my love."

The Outer Banks star also shared a photo of him kissing Ballerini, who he's been dating since December, on the cheek as she snapped a selfie. He later reshared Ballerini's Instagram post of the pair to his Story and wrote: "QUEEN s--- @kelseaballerini you did the f---ing damn thing."

Chase Stokes/instagram

As the SNL musical guest, Ballerini performed her new hits "Blindsided" and "Penthouse," which both feature on her EP Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, which offers a lyrical deep dive into her divorce from Evans, 37.

As Ballerini sang "Blindsided," she finished the track with a new set of lyrics that appeared to directly reference Evans' ballad "Over for You," which he released last fall in the aftermath of their split.

"Now you're saying a lot on the radio/You couldn't say it to my face/You would've searched the whole world over/Yeah sure, okay," she sang. "Now you're singing it loud on the radio like you're the only heart that breaks/You would've searched the whole world over/Yeah sure, okay."

Chase Stokes/instagram

The new lines seem to nod to Evans' own lyrics in "Over for You," in which he sings: "I would have searched the whole world over for you/Took a flight, through the night/To be that shoulder for you."

Ballerini filed for divorce from Evans in August after nearly five years of marriage, and their split was finalized in November. The star recently appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast to discuss the breakdown of their relationship, and revealed everything from the breaking point (he was ready for kids and she was not) to her pain at allegedly having to choose between giving him half the house or paying alimony.

Evans later wrote in a statement that he was "sad" to see someone he "spent so much of my life with" say "things that aren't reality."

The "Heartfirst" singer also revealed that she met Stokes by sliding into his Instagram DMs.

On Thursday, two days before Saturday Night Live, the couple took in a New York Rangers hockey game at Madison Square Garden, and were photographed sharing a kiss in their seats.

"[Ballerini is] right where she wants to be," a source recently told PEOPLE. "The divorce was awful for her, but she is in a much better place now."