Kelsea Ballerini Shades Morgan Evans with His Lyrics on 'SNL' as Chase Stokes Joins Her Backstage

Chase Stokes, who has been dating Kelsea Ballerini since December, shared a series of photos expressing his pride in her Saturday Night Live debut

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on March 6, 2023 12:55 PM

Kelsea Ballerini has found happiness once more, but is still finding musical inspiration in her divorce.

The country star, 29, brought boyfriend Chase Stokes with her as she made her Saturday Night Live debut this weekend, and he watched from the wings as Ballerini tweaked the lyrics of her hit "Blindsided" so as to throw some apparent shade on her ex-husband Morgan Evans.

Stokes, 30, shared a series of sweet snaps to his Instagram Story that featured him showing off his pride for his new girlfriend, whom he called "my love."

"Well s—. That was special ❤️," he wrote atop a photo of him posing outside her SNL dressing room. "Proud of you my love."

The Outer Banks star also shared a photo of him kissing Ballerini, who he's been dating since December, on the cheek as she snapped a selfie. He later reshared Ballerini's Instagram post of the pair to his Story and wrote: "QUEEN s--- @kelseaballerini you did the f---ing damn thing."

Kelsea Ballerini Shades Morgan Evans with His Lyrics on SNL as Chase Stokes Joins Her Backstage
Chase Stokes/instagram

As the SNL musical guest, Ballerini performed her new hits "Blindsided" and "Penthouse," which both feature on her EP Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, which offers a lyrical deep dive into her divorce from Evans, 37.

As Ballerini sang "Blindsided," she finished the track with a new set of lyrics that appeared to directly reference Evans' ballad "Over for You," which he released last fall in the aftermath of their split.

"Now you're saying a lot on the radio/You couldn't say it to my face/You would've searched the whole world over/Yeah sure, okay," she sang. "Now you're singing it loud on the radio like you're the only heart that breaks/You would've searched the whole world over/Yeah sure, okay."

Kelsea Ballerini Shades Morgan Evans with His Lyrics on SNL as Chase Stokes Joins Her Backstage
Chase Stokes/instagram

The new lines seem to nod to Evans' own lyrics in "Over for You," in which he sings: "I would have searched the whole world over for you/Took a flight, through the night/To be that shoulder for you."

Ballerini filed for divorce from Evans in August after nearly five years of marriage, and their split was finalized in November. The star recently appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast to discuss the breakdown of their relationship, and revealed everything from the breaking point (he was ready for kids and she was not) to her pain at allegedly having to choose between giving him half the house or paying alimony.

Evans later wrote in a statement that he was "sad" to see someone he "spent so much of my life with" say "things that aren't reality."

The "Heartfirst" singer also revealed that she met Stokes by sliding into his Instagram DMs.

On Thursday, two days before Saturday Night Live, the couple took in a New York Rangers hockey game at Madison Square Garden, and were photographed sharing a kiss in their seats.

"[Ballerini is] right where she wants to be," a source recently told PEOPLE. "The divorce was awful for her, but she is in a much better place now."

Related Articles
Kelsea Ballerini attends the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring 2023 Presentation; Morgan Evans 67th Annual BMI Country Awards
Kelsea Ballerini Performs Songs Inspired by Morgan Evans Divorce During 'SNL' Musical Guest Debut
Kelsea Ballerini (L) and Morgan Evans attend the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards
Morgan Evans Releases Five-Part Docuseries About His Kelsea Ballerini Divorce Single 'Over for You'
Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes attend New York Rangers game
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Share a Kiss at New York Rangers Game in N.Y.C.
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 11: Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 57th Annual ASCAP Country Music Awards on November 11, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Kelsea Ballerini Recalls Sleeping on the Couch 'Many a Night' amid Marriage Issues with Morgan Evans
Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2019 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Morgan Evans Says Ex Kelsea Ballerini Is 'Saying Things That Aren't Reality' About Their Divorce
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini 'Is in a Much Better Place' After Divorce Despite Morgan Evans Drama: Source
Chase Stokes Posts IG Story Kissing Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini Kisses Chase Stokes on the Cheek in Adorable Photo
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are 'having a good time'
Chase Stokes Says He's 'Absolutely a Fan' of Girlfriend Kelsea Ballerini: 'Who Isn't?'
Kelsea Ballerini attends the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring 2023 Presentation; Morgan Evans 67th Annual BMI Country Awards
Kelsea Ballerini Says Ex Morgan Evans Gave Her Choice of Giving Up Half the House or Paying Alimony
Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes
Kelsea Ballerini Says She Met Chase Stokes by Sliding into His DMs: 'Swan Dove Right on In'
Kelsea Ballerini (L) and Morgan Evans attend the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards
Kelsea Ballerini Says Morgan Evans Wasn't Happy She Wanted to Freeze Her Eggs: 'It Was Not a Good Day'
Morgan Evans, Kelsea Ballerini
Morgan Evans Says He's Turning 'Awfulness' into Honesty with His Music amid Kelsea Ballerini Drama
Mandatory Credit: Photo by CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13765266hg) Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (L) and Travis Kelce (R) celebrate after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII between the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, 12 February 2023. The annual Super Bowl is the Championship game of the NFL between the AFC Champion and the NFC Champion and has been held every year since January of 1967. Super Bowl LVII Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles, Glendale, USA - 12 Feb 2023
Travis Kelce Celebrates Super Bowl Win — and Impersonates Patrick Mahomes — During 'SNL' Hosting Debut
Kelsea Ballerini's Mom Carla Denham
Kelsea Ballerini's Mom Carla Denham Says Daughter's 'Pain' in Divorce Short Film Wasn't 'Acting'
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are 'having a good time'
Chase Stokes Says He's 'So Excited' for Kelsea Ballerini's 'SNL' Performance: 'She's the Best'
morgan evans
Morgan Evans Reflects on Kelsea Ballerini Divorce amid Her Rumored Romance with Chase Stokes