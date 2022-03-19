"I'm able to call her if I have a question or need some encouragement or advice," Kelsea Ballerini told PEOPLE (The TV Show!) of her friendship with Reese Witherspoon

Kelsea Ballerini Says That She and Doppelgänger Reese Witherspoon Have Become 'Lovely Friends'

Kelsea Ballerini is getting to know her lookalike Reese Witherspoon.

"We met several years ago at the Christmas tree lighting at the White House," the singer, 28, told PEOPLE (The TV Show!) senior correspondent Jeremy Parsons. "We were backstage, and I just said, 'You know, people say I look like you, and I'm obsessed with you.' "

Ballerini added that, since then, their "paths have crossed so much, and we've become really lovely friends."

"I'm able to call her if I have a question or need some encouragement or advice. She's a true girls' girl," she said.

In 2020, Ballerini channeled one of Witherspoon's most iconic characters for Halloween when she dressed up as Elle Woods from Legally Blonde.

Using TikTok audio from Woods' performance as Elle, Ballerini lip-syncs, "I think I dropped something on the floor that I need to pick up! So you, bend and snap!"

The "Half of my Hometown" singer simply captioned the video with a single manicure emoji.

Witherspoon, 45, gave her stamp of approval in a quote-tweet, referring to another one of the film's iconic lines. "Works every time honey!!" she wrote.

Also during her chat with PEOPLE (The TV Show!), Ballerini opened up about hosting the 2022 CMT Awards with Marvel star Anthony Mackie on April 11.

"I love the CMT Awards," she said. "They're the only country show that's fan-voted. I'm co-hosting again with Anthony Mackie this year, who I met last year. He was just fantastic, and warm, and lovely."

Ballerini, who received three CMT nominations this year, also saluted musical icon Dolly Parton. The pair performed together at the ACM Awards on March 7.