Kelsea Ballerini Spent Grammy Nom Day 'Finalizing' Divorce and Picking Up Keys to 'Dream Home'

Kelsea Ballerini, who is nominated for best country solo performance at the 2023 Grammys, shared some life updates with fans while onstage at the Grand Ole Opry

Published on November 16, 2022 11:53 AM

Kelsea Ballerini is having quite the week.

The country star revealed that she and ex-husband Morgan Evans finalized their divorce on the very same day she was nominated for a Grammy award — and then she finished out the day by picking up the keys to her new house.

Ballerini, 29, filled fans in on her busy Tuesday while performing at the Grand Ole Opry, and shared some life updates after singing her song "If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)."

"This is what's going on, there's… in my last song [I sing], 'There's no judgment or keeping score,'" she said on stage. "The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce and then getting nominated for a Grammy, and then getting the keys to my dream home, and now standing in the circle of the Opry."

She continued: "And s—, if that ain't country music, I don't know what is."

The "Heartfirst" singer later shared a clip of her chat with the audience to her Instagram Story, writing, "if country music is the truth of life, here's mind. What a damn day."

Ballerini filed for divorce from Evans, 37, in August after nearly five years of marriage. She and the "Kiss Somebody" singer reached a settlement agreement on Oct. 24 that said they've "vacated" their marital home in Nashville, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

On the same day they finalized their split, Ballerini was nominated for best country solo performance at the Grammys for "Heartfirst."

She shared a video of her finding out about the nod to Instagram, in which she screamed with excitement while out with friends and wiped away happy tears.

"the song about following your heart no matter where it leads just for nominated for a GRAMMY. couldn't be more cosmic. here's to always jumping right in baby with your heartfirst. 🥹🤍😭" she captioned the post.

Ballerini later shared a video of her telling her dog about her nomination to her Instagram Story, and joked he was "forever unimpressed."

The star announced her split from Evans in August, calling it a "deeply difficult decision" that was "the result of a journey of love, growth and effort that has ultimately come to an end."

Morgan Evans and <a href="https://people.com/tag/kelsea-ballerini/" data-inlink="true">Kelsea Ballerini</a> attend the 2019 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini. John Shearer/Getty

"It's hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons," she said in a statement. "With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can."

Evans added his own statement, writing, "I am very sad to confirm that after almost five years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not."

One month later, he shared the emotional ballad "Over for You," which alluded to their split.

"How long have you been waiting to take our pictures down? / How long have you been breaking?" he sings on the track. "Why am I just finding out? It kills me to know / That you were drifting alone."

In the song's chorus, he sings, "How many times did you say you loved me when it wasn't true? / I'm just wondering, how long has it been over for you?"

