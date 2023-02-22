Kelsea Ballerini Says Ex Morgan Evans Gave Her Choice of Giving Up Half the House or Paying Alimony

"I was like, 'Give him the house. I want out,' " the country music star recalled

By
Published on February 22, 2023 11:18 AM
Kelsea Ballerini attends the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring 2023 Presentation; Morgan Evans 67th Annual BMI Country Awards
Kelsea Ballerini; Morgan Evans. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Kelsea Ballerini is opening up about some of the legal woes in her divorce from Morgan Evans.

During a guest spot on the Call Her Daddy podcast Wednesday, the country music star, 29, discussed her marital struggles with fellow artist Evans, 37, and explained her side of the story about where things stand now with the exes, who settled their divorce in November 2022.

"Who you marry is not who you divorce," the "Blindsided" singer said, going on to claim, "As he's putting out a song about being blindsided, he's taking half the house that he didn't pay for."

"So you didn't get a prenup?" host Alex Cooper asked.

"I did get a prenup," Ballerini said, pausing. "It was kind of like that or alimony."

Kelsea Ballerini (L) and Morgan Evans attend the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

She recounted flying back from doing some shows to pack up her belongings from their house, then flying back to Denver and getting on a call with her manager and lawyer.

"They're like, 'He wants half the house; that's how they're reading the prenup,' or there's messy alimony language," Ballerini claimed.

The singer also remembered being on the phone saying, " 'Can you articulate to me that I have a choice right now, to [either] give up half of a house,' " she said, " 'that I bought and he contributed [to], but not equal ... or stay, legally, in this marriage and have public alimony hearings indefinitely?' And they're like, 'That's correct.' "

"And I was like, 'Give him the house. I want out,' " Ballerini said.

She went on to explain how the situation made her feel: "Like s---. Here's the thing, and this is the thing I still have to work on: It makes me not trust myself."

RELATED VIDEO: Kelsea Ballerini Files for Divorce from Morgan Evans: "Deeply Difficult Decision"

Evans seemingly responded publicly to his ex's podcast interview with a statement on Instagram Tuesday, writing that it's "really sad" to see someone he's "loved with all my heart" saying things "that aren't reality and that leave out what really happened."

"She knows I'm not the type of guy to speak on those things publicly. If this is what she needs to heal, I hope it helps," he added. "All I ask is that if you're on my pages, please don't be mean. Don't be mean to Kelsea, don't be mean to each other."

Evans concluded by writing, "Life's too short."

After nearly five years of marriage, Ballerini filed for divorce from Evans last August. She first addressed the split on her Instagram Story, writing in part, "This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end."

Evans also gave his own statement, writing on Instagram, "I am very sad to confirm that after almost five years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not."

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 11: Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 57th Annual ASCAP Country Music Awards on November 11, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini. Jason Kempin/Getty

During an interview earlier this month, Evans opened up on the Bobby Bones Show about what it's been like moving on from his ex-wife and dealing with the social-media storm following their divorce.

"It was really tough," the "Kiss Somebody" singer said, referring to negative comments aimed at him after the split. "The only thing you can control is you, and how you feel and what you're doing. Thankfully I have good people around to keep reminding me of that and keep me grounded in that way, and I'll always be grateful for that."

He also discussed how writing his confessional song "Over for You" — which contains emotional lyrics such as "How many times did you say you loved me/When it wasn't true?" — helped him process his emotions surrounding his high-profile breakup.

"It felt good to do that," the musician said. "Just be honest, and not try to cover things up."

"Having gone through a situation like that, seeing that it helps other people going through situations like that, yeah, it's really a big deal," he added, noting that he believes that "vulnerability and personal writing is actually the thing that most widely relates to people."

