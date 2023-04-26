Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Wynonna Judd Was the First Person to Call After Her Divorce News Went Public

Kelsea Ballerini will never forget how Wynonna Judd, whom she is a longtime fan of, was there for her during her divorce.

In the country icon's new documentary titled Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah which premiered Wednesday on Paramount+, she gives fans an inside look into a heart-to-heart she shared with Ballerini.

"You have this perception of people that are on the radio and in a glass box before you ever have the opportunity to meet them in the meet and greet or in a mall," said Ballerini, 29, in the doc, as Judd added that they actually had met in a mall when Ballerini was 15.

"There have been people that have been disappointing and there have been people that have been far greater than I could've ever imagined," she continued.

Ballerini went on to detail the moments with Wynonna she'll cherish forever.

"Sharing the stage with you will be framed on my wall for the rest of my life," she said. "But the moment I will always appreciate the most is when you were the first call that I got when the news broke about my divorce."

Judd, 58, stood in shock and said, "I didn't know that" before she cheered the "Muscle Memory" singer with a plastic cup.

The "Heartfirst" singer concluded, "So thank you for being far more legendary than anyone will even actually know."

The documentary follows Judd as she copes with the death of her mom and musical partner Naomi Judd — and she chooses to continue The Judds: The Final Tour in her honor. Each night of the tour, which kicked off on Sept. 30, country stars like Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Ballerini, Little Big Town, Faith Hill, Trisha Yearwood and Tanya Tucker joined Judd onstage.

Ballerini filed for divorce from Morgan Evans in August after five years of marriage.

"They've been working on their marriage for a very long time. Prior to this they had separated privately once before and have been in therapy for several years," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "They gave it their best go but unfortunately arrived at the decision to formally separate."

Ballerini addressed the split on her Instagram Story, writing, "Friends, I've always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce."

"This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It's hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons."

"With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can," she concluded.

Since then, Ballerini has been linked to Outer Banks star Chase Stokes.