Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Wynonna Judd Was the First Person to Call After Her Divorce News Went Public

Ballerini filed for divorce from Morgan Evans in August 2022

By
Published on April 26, 2023 05:45 PM
CMT The Judds Love Is Alive The Final Concert Featuring Wynonna
Wynonna Judd and Kelsea Ballerini. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty

Kelsea Ballerini will never forget how Wynonna Judd, whom she is a longtime fan of, was there for her during her divorce.

In the country icon's new documentary titled Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah which premiered Wednesday on Paramount+, she gives fans an inside look into a heart-to-heart she shared with Ballerini.

"You have this perception of people that are on the radio and in a glass box before you ever have the opportunity to meet them in the meet and greet or in a mall," said Ballerini, 29, in the doc, as Judd added that they actually had met in a mall when Ballerini was 15.

"There have been people that have been disappointing and there have been people that have been far greater than I could've ever imagined," she continued.

Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 57th Annual ASCAP Country Music Awards on November 11, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin/Getty

Ballerini went on to detail the moments with Wynonna she'll cherish forever.

"Sharing the stage with you will be framed on my wall for the rest of my life," she said. "But the moment I will always appreciate the most is when you were the first call that I got when the news broke about my divorce."

Judd, 58, stood in shock and said, "I didn't know that" before she cheered the "Muscle Memory" singer with a plastic cup.

The "Heartfirst" singer concluded, "So thank you for being far more legendary than anyone will even actually know."

The documentary follows Judd as she copes with the death of her mom and musical partner Naomi Judd — and she chooses to continue The Judds: The Final Tour in her honor. Each night of the tour, which kicked off on Sept. 30, country stars like Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Ballerini, Little Big Town, Faith Hill, Trisha Yearwood and Tanya Tucker joined Judd onstage.

Ballerini filed for divorce from Morgan Evans in August after five years of marriage.

"They've been working on their marriage for a very long time. Prior to this they had separated privately once before and have been in therapy for several years," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "They gave it their best go but unfortunately arrived at the decision to formally separate."

RELATED VIDEO: Wynonna Judd on Mom Naomi: 'With the Same Determination She Had to Live, She Was Determined to Die'

Ballerini addressed the split on her Instagram Story, writing, "Friends, I've always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce."

"This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It's hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons."

"With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can," she concluded.

Since then, Ballerini has been linked to Outer Banks star Chase Stokes.

Related Articles
Leah Marie Mason
Leah Marie Mason's 'Quarter-Life Crisis' Results in Dynamic New EP 'Honeydew & Hennessy' (Exclusive)
Brett Young and Taylor Mills
Brett Young Calls Wife Taylor His 'Muse': '15 Years Later, She's Still My Best Friend' (Exclusive)
Cactus Moser and Wynonna Judd at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Cactus Moser Reveals Secret to His 10-Year Marriage to Wynonna Judd amid 'Worst of Times'
Morgan Wallen Postpones Three Shows, ‘On Doctor-Ordered Vocal Rest’
Morgan Wallen's Label CEO Shuts Down Accusation Singer Was 'Too Drunk' to Perform Canceled Concert
Kelsea Ballerini: Shoot date: March 29, 2023
Kelsea Ballerini Is 'Proud' of Her Emotional Growth: 'My Soul, My Heart and My Body Are at Rest' (Exclusive)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 02: (L-R) Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale attend the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards on April 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Jimmie Allen's Wife Unfollows Him on Instagram, Posts Cryptic Note After Split and Pregnancy News
Rock the Ocean's Tortuga Music Festival
Back to the Beach! See Country Stars in the Sand at the Tortuga Music Festival: PHOTOS (Exclusive)
Morgan Wallen Postpones Three Shows, ‘On Doctor-Ordered Vocal Rest’
Morgan Wallen Postpones 3 Shows, Says He's on 'Doctor-Ordered Vocal Rest' After Last-Minute Cancellation
Carly Pearce
Carly Pearce to Sing National Anthem at Kentucky Derby — and Yes, She Already Has Her Hat (Exclusive)
AUSTIN, TX - APRIL 17: Keith Gattis performs in concert during the "Mack, Jack & McConaughey Present Jack Ingram & Friends" concert at ACL Live on April 17, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)
Keith Gattis, Songwriter for George Strait and Kenny Chesney, Dead at 52: 'An Incredible Talent'
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Maren Morris attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation ); NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 29: Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" poses at IGNITION: Future of Media at Time Warner Center on November 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Maren Morris Celebrates Tucker Carlson's Exit From Fox News: 'Happy Monday, MotherTucker'
Madeline Merlo marries Chase Fann on April 22nd Wedding
Madeline Merlo Marries Chase Fann as She Says Wedding Was a 'Dream Come True' (Exclusive)
Miranda Lambert Shares Sweet Selfie with Husband Brandon McLoughlin from Weekend in Savannah, GA
Miranda Lambert Sweetly Embraces Husband Brandon McLoughlin in Selfie During Savannah, GA Trip
Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen Cancels Mississippi Concert Minutes Before Start Time After Losing His Voice
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 02: (L-R) Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale attend the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards on April 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Jimmie Allen and Wife Alexis Separating with Third Baby on the Way
Morgan Wallen 56th Annual CMA Awards, Arrivals, Nashville, Tennessee, USA - 09 Nov 2022
Morgan Wallen Takes a Hard Fall Onstage During Kentucky Show and Laughs It Off