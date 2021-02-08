Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Why Comments on Her Instagram Are Disabled: 'I'm Super Sensitive'

Kelsea Ballerini doesn't want to see mean comments on her posts.

Chatting with Bobby Bones on Monday, the country singer, 27, revealed the reason why she decided to block comments on her Instagram posts and why she's "setting boundaries" for herself.

"I'm super sensitive. And I think that's a good thing. For a long time, I was reading all the comments, and I would obviously love the good ones, but I would find the bad ones and they would just hurt my feelings," she said. "I didn't want to get to a point where I was not posting and not sharing my life because I really like to be that person that's an oversharer."

"I think it's relatable and girls need to see that," Ballerini, whose "Hole in the Bottle" is expected to hit No. 1 shortly, added. "It's either me not sharing or me sharing and not caring about what people say. And so I just turned them off."

Bones commended Ballerini, referring to the hate his fiancée Caitlin Parker has faced on Instagram as well.

"This past year, we've had all this time to kind of marinate with our own feelings and what we need and what we want," Ballerini said. "And I just think boundaries are healthy. And that's a new boundary I have for myself."

Ballerini also spoke about the apprehension her dog Dibs felt before she and her husband Morgan Evans moved from an apartment building to their own house.

"I didn't realize how much poor little puppy anxiety he had. He hates dogs — he got attacked at a dog park when he was little," she explained. "So all the dogs in the hallway to get down to the ground where he could use the bathroom ... He was anxious all the time. And I felt so bad. He's a happy boy now," she said.

However, she added, "Last night, he woke us up at like 1 a.m. — sounded like something was terribly wrong. He found himself in the mirror at 1 a.m. For real! We turn on the lights and he was tail-tucked, hackles up just like looking at himself in the mirror. Morgan and I were like, 'This dog has lost his mind.' Sweet Morgan got on the ground with him, touched the mirror with him, touched his face, touched the mirror."

In December, the singer spoke to PEOPLE about her new home.

"We have been in an apartment since we got married. It's a big pain to go from downtown Nashville to the 'burbs, but it's so good for us, especially this year, just to have a little more space, to not hear the interstate and not hear the bachelorette parties," she said then. "It's been good for us to start settling in."