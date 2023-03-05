Kelsea Ballerini Performs Songs Inspired by Morgan Evans Divorce During 'SNL' Musical Guest Debut

The country singer marked her debut as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live over the weekend

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 5, 2023 08:56 AM
Kelsea Ballerini attends the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring 2023 Presentation; Morgan Evans 67th Annual BMI Country Awards
Kelsea Ballerini; Morgan Evans. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Kelsea Ballerini turned her heartbreak into art on the Studio 8H stage.

Over the weekend, the country singer, 29, made her Saturday Night Live musical guest debut during the episode hosted by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — who also made his SNL debut as host.

Ballerini first appeared onstage midway through the show to sing "Blindsided" off of her recently released EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, which is heavily inspired by her divorce from ex-husband Morgan Evans.

Wearing a skin-tight black outfit that featured various cuts throughout, the country crooner performed the track as a silhouette danced in the background behind a lit up screen.

"And now you're saying that you're lost and that's lost on me / You didn't ever wanna leave the house, or didn't want a family / I know the truth is hard to hear, but it wasn't hard to find / Baby, were you blindsided or were you just blind?" Ballerini sang.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Later in the show, Ballerini appeared once more and sang "Penthouse" — another track off her recently released EP.

For that performance, the star opted for a long, flowing white gown that featured a slit down the leg.

Ballerini sang the slow ballad in front of a white piano that was positioned behind her on the SNL stage.

"One day, the curtain started coming down / I changed the second we were moving out / I guess wrong can look alright / When you're playing home in a penthouse, baby," she sang on the track.

RELATED VIDEO: Kelsea Ballerini Says Ex Morgan Evans Gave Her Choice of Giving Up Half the House or Paying Alimony

Ballerini filed for divorce from Evans, 37, in August after nearly five years of marriage, and their split was finalized in November. Since then, the "Peter Pan" singer has been linked to Outer Banks star Chase Stokes.

A few days after she released her Rolling Up the Welcome Mat EP, which was accompanied by a short film of the same name, Ballerini appeared on an episode of Call Her Daddy and revealed more details about the demise of her marriage — including her breaking point, sleeping on the couch and allegedly being forced to choose to give up half of the house.

The day before the full episode was released, Evans seemingly addressed it on social media and said it was "sad" to see someone he "spent so much of my life with" say "things that aren't reality."

Evans recently released a five-part docuseries that takes fans behind the scenes of his CMC Rocks performance, where he debuted his song "Over for You" about his divorce from Ballerini.

The project follows Evans through his Australian tour, only weeks after he went through the split. It also includes footage of the "Young Again" singer traveling back home and spending time with his family.

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13765266hg) Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (L) and Travis Kelce (R) celebrate after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII between the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, 12 February 2023. The annual Super Bowl is the Championship game of the NFL between the AFC Champion and the NFC Champion and has been held every year since January of 1967. Super Bowl LVII Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles, Glendale, USA - 12 Feb 2023
Travis Kelce Celebrates Super Bowl Win — and Impersonates Patrick Mahomes — During 'SNL' Hosting Debut
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini 'Is in a Much Better Place' After Divorce Despite Morgan Evans Drama: Source
Kelsea Ballerini (L) and Morgan Evans attend the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards
Morgan Evans Releases Five-Part Docuseries About His Kelsea Ballerini Divorce Single 'Over for You'
Morgan Evans, Kelsea Ballerini
Morgan Evans Says He's Turning 'Awfulness' into Honesty with His Music amid Kelsea Ballerini Drama
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 11: Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 57th Annual ASCAP Country Music Awards on November 11, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Kelsea Ballerini Recalls Sleeping on the Couch 'Many a Night' amid Marriage Issues with Morgan Evans
Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes attend New York Rangers game
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Share a Kiss at New York Rangers Game in N.Y.C.
Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2019 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Morgan Evans Says Ex Kelsea Ballerini Is 'Saying Things That Aren't Reality' About Their Divorce
Kelsea Ballerini's Mom Carla Denham
Kelsea Ballerini's Mom Carla Denham Says Daughter's 'Pain' in Divorce Short Film Wasn't 'Acting'
Kelsea Ballerini attends the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring 2023 Presentation; Morgan Evans 67th Annual BMI Country Awards
Kelsea Ballerini Says Ex Morgan Evans Gave Her Choice of Giving Up Half the House or Paying Alimony
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Kelsea Ballerini attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Kelsea Ballerini Details Reasons Behind Her Divorce with Heartbreaking Short Film: 'It Wasn't Fate'
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are 'having a good time'
Chase Stokes Says He's 'Absolutely a Fan' of Girlfriend Kelsea Ballerini: 'Who Isn't?'
Kelsea Ballerini (L) and Morgan Evans attend the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards
Kelsea Ballerini Says Morgan Evans Wasn't Happy She Wanted to Freeze Her Eggs: 'It Was Not a Good Day'
The 52nd Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans' Relationship Timeline
Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes
Kelsea Ballerini Says She Met Chase Stokes by Sliding into His DMs: 'Swan Dove Right on In'
Chase Stokes Posts IG Story Kissing Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini Kisses Chase Stokes on the Cheek in Adorable Photo
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Woody Harrelson, Jack White Episode 1839 -- Pictured: Woody Harrelson during Promos in Studio 8H on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 -- (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC via Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: Scarlett Johansson attends an event hosted by David Yurman in support of Lower Eastside Girls Club at David Yurman 57th St on November 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for David Yurman)
Woody Harrelson Joins 'SNL' 's'' Five-Timers Club and Gets Commemorative Jacket from Scarlett Johansson