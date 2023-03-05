Kelsea Ballerini Performs Songs Inspired by Morgan Evans Divorce During 'SNL' Musical Guest Debut

Kelsea Ballerini turned her heartbreak into art on the Studio 8H stage.

Over the weekend, the country singer, 29, made her Saturday Night Live musical guest debut during the episode hosted by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — who also made his SNL debut as host.

Ballerini first appeared onstage midway through the show to sing "Blindsided" off of her recently released EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, which is heavily inspired by her divorce from ex-husband Morgan Evans.

Wearing a skin-tight black outfit that featured various cuts throughout, the country crooner performed the track as a silhouette danced in the background behind a lit up screen.

"And now you're saying that you're lost and that's lost on me / You didn't ever wanna leave the house, or didn't want a family / I know the truth is hard to hear, but it wasn't hard to find / Baby, were you blindsided or were you just blind?" Ballerini sang.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Later in the show, Ballerini appeared once more and sang "Penthouse" — another track off her recently released EP.

For that performance, the star opted for a long, flowing white gown that featured a slit down the leg.

Ballerini sang the slow ballad in front of a white piano that was positioned behind her on the SNL stage.

"One day, the curtain started coming down / I changed the second we were moving out / I guess wrong can look alright / When you're playing home in a penthouse, baby," she sang on the track.

RELATED VIDEO: Kelsea Ballerini Says Ex Morgan Evans Gave Her Choice of Giving Up Half the House or Paying Alimony

Ballerini filed for divorce from Evans, 37, in August after nearly five years of marriage, and their split was finalized in November. Since then, the "Peter Pan" singer has been linked to Outer Banks star Chase Stokes.

A few days after she released her Rolling Up the Welcome Mat EP, which was accompanied by a short film of the same name, Ballerini appeared on an episode of Call Her Daddy and revealed more details about the demise of her marriage — including her breaking point, sleeping on the couch and allegedly being forced to choose to give up half of the house.

The day before the full episode was released, Evans seemingly addressed it on social media and said it was "sad" to see someone he "spent so much of my life with" say "things that aren't reality."

Evans recently released a five-part docuseries that takes fans behind the scenes of his CMC Rocks performance, where he debuted his song "Over for You" about his divorce from Ballerini.

The project follows Evans through his Australian tour, only weeks after he went through the split. It also includes footage of the "Young Again" singer traveling back home and spending time with his family.