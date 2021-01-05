"My word of 2021 is 'healthy,'" she captioned two photos of herself on Instagram

Kelsea Ballerini Says She Wants to 'Nurture' Her 'Physical, Mental and Emotional Health' in 2021

Kelsea Ballerini is ready to tackle the new year.

On Monday, the country star, 27, shared her word of 2021 and how she hopes to use the year to prioritize her wellbeing after a whirlwind year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"My word of 2021 is 'healthy,'" she wrote on Instagram. "I want to nurture and focus on my physical, mental, and emotional health that all took a bit of a backseat last year (anyone else?)."

"Having a word for the year helps me stay focused and keeps my intentions set while I try to live a full life, stay creative, and be productive," she added before asking her followers their own word to drive their "better year."

Ahead of the post, Ballerini also shared a selfie with her husband Morgan Evans, 35, with a simple caption: "reset."

It's the start of an important year for Ballerini and Evans, who moved into their first house together late last year.

"We have been in an apartment since we got married. It's a big pain to go from downtown Nashville to the 'burbs, but it's so good for us, especially this year, just to have a little more space, to not hear the interstate and not hear the bachelorette parties," she told PEOPLE in December. "It's been good for us to start settling in."

"Honestly, [the move] just [is] giving us a little bit of purpose," she added. "I've obviously not had a lot of things to do this year other than make records, so I have needed to put my time and creativity into something, and getting this house together has definitely been a good outlet for me."