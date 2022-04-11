Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans' Relationship Timeline

From listening to music to listening to their hearts.

Sparks instantly flew when Kelsea Ballerini and her husband Morgan Evans first met as cohosts of Australia's Country Music Channel Awards in 2016 — and after getting married less than a year later, the country musicians' love for each other has continued to grow through the years.

Between their sweet tributes to each other on social media and their PDA-filled pictures, you can feel the country music couple's passion through the screen.

It's only natural that the songwriters have demonstrated their love through heartfelt words as well, with poetically-crafted Instagram captions and their hearts spilled out in songs.

Here's a complete timeline of the couple's love story since 2016, including their first kiss, their first home together, and everything in between.

March 12, 2016: Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Meet for the First Time

Ballerini and Evans were first introduced to each other when they cohosted an award show in his native Australia, but it was at the afterparty that sparks began to fly. Recalling their first encounter to PEOPLE, Ballerini said, "He was like, 'Let's take a shot.' "

She added, "I remember taking that shot and putting it down and looking at him like, 'Oh … he's superhot.' Later that night he leaned over and asked if he could kiss me, like a proper gentleman, and I said yes."

Nov. 2, 2016: Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Their Make Red Carpet Debut

What better event for a country music couple to make their red carpet debut at than the Country Music Awards? At the 2016 award show, Ballerini and Evans donned coordinating outfits while posing for photos together.

It was an extra exciting evening as Ballerini was up for two awards: female vocalist of the year and new artist of the year.

Dec. 25, 2016: Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Get Engaged

Both Evans and Ballerini announced their engagement news on Instagram, but the songstress revealed it in a sentimental two-part post on Christmas in 2016.

The first post was a nostalgic video from when the two cohosted the Australian award show, while the second post featured her receiving a kiss from Evans as she showed off her stunning sparkler.

"This morning, 9 months and 13 days later, he got down on one knee in the kitchen while I was burning pancakes and asked me to marry him. Loving him has been the greatest gift of my life. And now I get to do it for life," Ballerini wrote.

Dec. 2, 2017: Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Get Married

In December 2017, the couple tied the knot on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with 100 of their closest friends and family.

Toasting with a shot of tequila, Ballerini and Evans kicked off their festivities in an untraditional manner — but the songstress told PEOPLE that it was symbolic of how their relationship first started. "It's a little bit different but that's how we started," she said.

In addition to the "tequila theme," it was their handwritten vows that were the most sentimental for the two.

"Kelsea's vows were, as you would expect, poetic, sweet — like, mind-blowingly good. Our officiant was like, 'Hey, Morgan, beat that!'" Evans added. "I said mine, and I was going to finish with a few lines of the first song I wrote for her ['Dance with Me']. I got halfway through them, and she started to lose it, then I started to lose it — so I ended up having to cut it a little bit short!"

Dec. 4, 2017: Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Go on Their Honeymoon

A few days after the country couple said "I do," they spent time together in Mexico. Ballerini and Evans shared sweet photos of themselves enjoying the sun, pool, and each other, paired with mushy captions on Instagram.

Oct. 12, 2018: Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Release First Song Together

Released in October 2018, "Dance With Me" marked the first song that the country couple collaborated on. Written by Evans about Ballerini, he didn't initially plan to have her sing on the track, but after she had asked him to be featured on one of her songs, he insisted that she be on one of his as well.

"[Ballerini] came in and it was like 'I don't know, do we really want to mess with this?' Evans told Rolling Stone about his wife's initial apprehension. "But the second she opened her mouth to sing on that chorus, Chris [DeStefano] looked at me and we both had the hairs on the back of our necks standing up, it worked out perfectly. It was the first song I ever wrote for her, and my favorite song I've ever written."

Oct. 19, 2020: Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Get Their First House Together

Nearly three years after the couple tied the knot, Evans announced on Instagram that he and Ballerini moved into their first home together on Oct. 19, 2020. They relocated from their downtown apartment in Nashville to the suburbs.

"Yesterday we moved out of our first place together. Almost 3 years of marriage in there. So many great memories. Grateful for every one! We look mega sleepy in the photo, cause we took it at 5am as we left for the airport, but it had to be done. Onto the next adventure 🤙" he shared in the caption.

"Honestly, [the move] just [is] giving us a little bit of purpose," Ballerini told PEOPLE. "I've obviously not had a lot of things to do this year other than make records, so I have needed to put my time and creativity into something, and getting this house together has definitely been a good outlet for me."

Nov. 18, 2021: Kelsea Ballerini Opens Up About Her Relationship with Morgan Evans

During an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Ballerini got real about her marriage to Evans, while also opening up about her parents' relationship when she was growing up. "I swore I was never going to get married," the singer said, noting how her parents' split was "super-messy and really drawn-out."

While she's working with her husband on a different idea of marriage, Ballerini said she doesn't "see it as a fairytale-esque, ride-off-into-the-sunset kind of thing." "It's work, but it's worth it," she said, adding that they are taking part in couples therapy.

"We approach our relationship so differently, but [Evans] shows up — he shows up in every way he needs to," Ballerini said. The two also had to adjust during the coronavirus pandemic when they were spending more time together than they've ever been before — but the songstress noted, "That was a really beautiful thing for our marriage."

March 8, 2022: Morgan Evans Posts His Appreciation for Kelsea Ballerini

Whether the couple is at each other's sides on the red carpet or randomly shouting each other out on social media, Evans and Ballerini are each others' biggest supporters. Evans posted the sweetest tribute to his wife on National Women's Day this year.