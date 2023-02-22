Kelsea Ballerini Says Morgan Evans Wasn't Happy She Wanted to Freeze Her Eggs: 'It Was Not a Good Day'

Kelsea Ballerini knew her marriage to fellow country star Morgan Evans was over when their opposing views on family planning came bubbling to the surface.

The "Blindsided" singer, 29, revealed on Wednesday's episode of Call Her Daddy that the breaking point of her nearly five-year-long marriage was realizing that she "wasn't ready for kids," while Evans, 37, was eager to become a father.

"That was something that we had talked about early on, and that was something that I was changing on," she explained to host Alex Cooper. ''Cause he was ready. He was like, 'I don't want to be an old dad,' is what he kept saying. And I was like, 'I'm not there yet, and I can't do that to save this and give you something that I'm not ready for.'"

Ballerini recalled visiting her doctor to look into freezing her eggs — and not telling Evans about the trip. She eventually took him to dinner and said she wanted to freeze her eggs when she turned 30, which was still a year and a half out.

"It was not a good day," she said. "And I think that was when I was like, there's a fundamental difference here that has happened, that has shifted. And it's no longer like, I don't see this person, I miss this person, I'm alone, I'm lonely. It's like, he wants something out of life… [and] I'm not there."

She continued: "And whether I'll get there or not, I don't think it's with this person if it is. And I think internally in hindsight, that's where I went like, 'I think maybe we need to rethink this, Kels.'"

Ballerini said the egg-freezing conversation confirmed that she and Evans "were on different pages," and she eventually filed for divorce in August. Their split was finalized in November.

Elsewhere in the podcast, the "Heartfirst" singer said that she was the one to finally pull the plug, and that the pair had endured separations and "years of couples therapy" before making their split official.

She also confirmed that she has since moved on with Outer Banks star Chase Stokes, whom she met after sliding into his Instagram DMs.

"I'm really relearning a lot about myself and how I show up in a relationship and how I show up for myself," she told Cooper. "And it's been a really beautiful reawakening."

Shortly after the trailer for Ballerini's Call Her Daddy episode dropped on Tuesday, Evans shared a statement to Instagram that claimed the singer's recounting of events "aren't reality."

"It's really sad for me to see this person, who I spent so much of my life with, and loved with all my heart, saying things that aren't reality and that leave out what really happened," Evans wrote.

"She knows I'm not the type of guy to speak on those things publicly. If this is what she needs to heal, I hope it helps," he added. "All I ask is that if you're on my pages, please don't be mean. Don't be mean to Kelsea, don't be mean to each other."

He concluded by writing, "Life's too short."