Kelsea Ballerini Says Morgan Evans Wasn't Happy She Wanted to Freeze Her Eggs: 'It Was Not a Good Day'

Kelsea Ballerini said ex-husband Morgan Evans was eager to start a family, but she was "not there yet"

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on February 22, 2023 12:28 PM
Kelsea Ballerini (L) and Morgan Evans attend the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini knew her marriage to fellow country star Morgan Evans was over when their opposing views on family planning came bubbling to the surface.

The "Blindsided" singer, 29, revealed on Wednesday's episode of Call Her Daddy that the breaking point of her nearly five-year-long marriage was realizing that she "wasn't ready for kids," while Evans, 37, was eager to become a father.

"That was something that we had talked about early on, and that was something that I was changing on," she explained to host Alex Cooper. ''Cause he was ready. He was like, 'I don't want to be an old dad,' is what he kept saying. And I was like, 'I'm not there yet, and I can't do that to save this and give you something that I'm not ready for.'"

Ballerini recalled visiting her doctor to look into freezing her eggs — and not telling Evans about the trip. She eventually took him to dinner and said she wanted to freeze her eggs when she turned 30, which was still a year and a half out.

"It was not a good day," she said. "And I think that was when I was like, there's a fundamental difference here that has happened, that has shifted. And it's no longer like, I don't see this person, I miss this person, I'm alone, I'm lonely. It's like, he wants something out of life… [and] I'm not there."

She continued: "And whether I'll get there or not, I don't think it's with this person if it is. And I think internally in hindsight, that's where I went like, 'I think maybe we need to rethink this, Kels.'"

RELATED VIDEO: Kelsea Ballerini Files for Divorce from Morgan Evans: 'Deeply Difficult Decision'

Ballerini said the egg-freezing conversation confirmed that she and Evans "were on different pages," and she eventually filed for divorce in August. Their split was finalized in November.

Elsewhere in the podcast, the "Heartfirst" singer said that she was the one to finally pull the plug, and that the pair had endured separations and "years of couples therapy" before making their split official.

She also confirmed that she has since moved on with Outer Banks star Chase Stokes, whom she met after sliding into his Instagram DMs.

"I'm really relearning a lot about myself and how I show up in a relationship and how I show up for myself," she told Cooper. "And it's been a really beautiful reawakening."

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 11: Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 57th Annual ASCAP Country Music Awards on November 11, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini. Jason Kempin/Getty

Shortly after the trailer for Ballerini's Call Her Daddy episode dropped on Tuesday, Evans shared a statement to Instagram that claimed the singer's recounting of events "aren't reality."

"It's really sad for me to see this person, who I spent so much of my life with, and loved with all my heart, saying things that aren't reality and that leave out what really happened," Evans wrote.

"She knows I'm not the type of guy to speak on those things publicly. If this is what she needs to heal, I hope it helps," he added. "All I ask is that if you're on my pages, please don't be mean. Don't be mean to Kelsea, don't be mean to each other."

He concluded by writing, "Life's too short."

Related Articles
Kelsea Ballerini attends the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring 2023 Presentation; Morgan Evans 67th Annual BMI Country Awards
Kelsea Ballerini Says Ex Morgan Evans Gave Her Choice of Giving Up Half the House or Paying Alimony
Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes
Kelsea Ballerini Says She Met Chase Stokes by Sliding into His DMs: 'Swan Dove Right on In'
Leslie Jordan Tribute
Eddie Vedder, Jim Parsons, Tanya Tucker and More Honor Leslie Jordan at Benefit Show: 'He Was Extraordinary'
Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2019 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Morgan Evans Says Ex Kelsea Ballerini Is 'Saying Things That Aren't Reality' About Their Divorce
Alan Jackson
Alan Jackson Says He'll Likely Have 'More Music to Come' in the Future: 'I Would Hope So'
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 11: Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 57th Annual ASCAP Country Music Awards on November 11, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Kelsea Ballerini Recalls Sleeping on the Couch 'Many a Night' amid Marriage Issues with Morgan Evans
JK Rowliing
J.K. Rowling Claims Ex-Husband Held 'Harry Potter' Manuscript 'Hostage': He Knew What It 'Meant to Me'
RHOM O.G. Lea Black Returns and Gives Lisa Hochstein Some Tough Love amid Divorce in Sneak Peek
Lea Black Returns to 'RHOM' to Give Lisa Hochstein Tough Love About Her Divorce: 'He Had the Power!'
Gisele at carnival
Gisele Bündchen Says 'It Was So Special to Return to Carnival' Alongside Photos of Celebration in Brazil
Chase Rice
Chase Rice Peels Back the Layers on New Album: 'It Took Me 10 Years to Figure Out What I Really Want to Do'
Dolly Parton and Honoree Kenny Rogers Backstage at the Kenny Rogers: The First 50 Years show at the MGM Grand at Foxwoods on April 10, 2010 in Ledyard Center, Connecticut.
Dolly Parton Reflects on the Upcoming 3-Year Anniversary of Kenny Rogers' Death: 'I Miss Him So Much'
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are 'having a good time'
Chase Stokes Says He's 'So Excited' for Kelsea Ballerini's 'SNL' Performance: 'She's the Best'
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 26: Country music songwriter/vocalist Kyle Jacobs (L) and country musician/TV personality Kellie Pickler visit SiriusXM Studio on October 26, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
Kellie Pickler's Husband Kyle Jacobs Dead After Apparent Suicide at Age 49
marcus king wedding
Country Rocker Marcus King Marries Briley Hussey in Nashville Ceremony: 'I Fell in Love, Hard!'
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Jalisco, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Happy couple Amy Robach and TJ Holmes stop to share a smooch while enjoying some quality down time by the pool in Mexico after Valentine's Day! Pictured: Amy Robach, TJ Holmes BACKGRID USA 19 FEBRUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Share Poolside Kiss During Mexican Getaway Following ABC Exit
https://www.instagram.com/tombrady/?hl=en. Tom Brady/Instagram
Tom Brady Enjoys Snow Day with His 3 Kids After NFL Retirement: 'Growing Up'