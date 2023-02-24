Kelsea Ballerini Kisses Chase Stokes on the Cheek in Adorable Photo

Kelsea Ballerini has "Dibs" on Chase Stokes!

On Thursday, the Outer Banks star, 30, posted a photo to his Instagram Story of the "Heartfirst" singer, 29, giving him a sweet kiss on the cheek.

In the snap, Stokes can be seen with his eyes closed, smiling widely, as the country star cuddles up and holds his hands.

It comes after the actor sparked romance rumors by posting a cuddly photo of them together at the college football national championship game in January, where they watched Georgia take on TCU at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

In an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast earlier this week, Ballerini also made the surprising disclosure that she's "having fun" as she returns to dating after her divorce — and that means sliding into Chase Stokes' DMs!

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes. Chase Stokes/instagram

After confirming that she is not single, the "Blindsided" singer revealed that she's enjoying the journey after never having dated before, and she's "just vibing" with the 30-year-old Outer Banks star.

"I was ready to open back up," Ballerini told host Alex Cooper. "I just felt, why not? I've never really dated; I don't know how it works. I'm like, 'Let's just put ourselves out there; let's just vibe.' And it's been fun."

The star says she slid into Stokes' DMs ("I'm not going to get on an app") after the two began following each other on Instagram.

"I've never seen his show, but I just knew of him, and I just swan dove right on in," Ballerini said.

When Cooper asked her what she said to the actor, the "Yeah Boy" singer shared that she kept it simple: "His handle is '@hichasestokes,' and I said, 'Hi, Chase Stokes.' "

Stokes recently spoke to PEOPLE for a recent issue featuring Outer Banks season 3, and said he and Ballerini "have just been spending some time together."

Kelsea Ballerini on stage. Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

He added, "Kelsea is a lovely, lovely girl. She's great. We're having a good time."

And he had more praise for her shortly after the singer was announced as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on March 4.

"She's an incredible human being," Stokes said to Extra at the Outer Banks premiere. "I adore her to death. This is a huge moment for her. So, I'm just very, very proud of her."

The third season of Outer Banks is now streaming on Netflix.