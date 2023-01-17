Kelsea Ballerini Jokes She's 'About to Break Up with the Internet' Over Rumors About Her Love Life

Kelsea Ballerini was recently linked to Outer Banks star Chase Stokes after he shared a cozy photo of the two together

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on January 17, 2023 04:40 PM

Kelsea Ballerini is addressing those pesky dating rumors — sort of.

The country star's love life has made headlines since her split from ex-husband Morgan Evans in August, and on Monday, she cryptically told fans that she'd no longer be paying attention to what the internet has to say about it.

In a TikTok, Ballerini, 29, repeatedly said she knows she should "stop reading [and] stop looking" at what's being said about her.

She spoke in the video over a screenshot from the celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi that featured anonymous tips about Ballerini and Outer Banks star Chase Stokes, plus the manager of Soho House Nashville.

"But what is happening you guys? What? What? No. Let's not do this, you know?" she said before sighing and blowing a raspberry.

She captioned the post: "I'm about to break up with the internet 5 sure 😂"

Ballerini has been living the single life since she and Evans, 37, announced their split in August after nearly five years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in November.

On Jan. 9, the "Heartfirst" singer was spotted getting cozy with Stokes, 30, at the Georgia vs. TCU game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The actor later shared a carousel of photos that featured a tagged Ballerini leaning her head into his chest as they took in the game.

Fans also noticed an Instagram post shared by Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves that featured various musicians, actors and influencers he hosted in his suite for the playoff game.

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes. Chase Stokes/instagram

Among those were Stokes and Ballerini, who could be seen snuggling in close on the far right.

Ballerini and Stokes' reps didn't respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The country star opened up about her split from "Over for You" singer Evans in December on the iHeart podcast Tell Me About It with Jade Iovine, saying she's always been "really intuitive and in tune" with herself, and knew when it was time to throw in the towel.

"For a while, it was kind of like, 'OK, this is just a new phase of a relationship,' because relationships go through seasons, right? And it's not always going to be butterflies and rainbows," she said. "For a long time, I was like, 'Oh this is just… The glitter wears off. That's what happens.' And then you get into a phase where you wait for it to come back. And then sometimes it doesn't."

Ballerini added that while "divorce is a bitch," she knew that it would be worse to stay in a marriage that wasn't working than it would be to leave.

"At the end of the day, it is such a disservice and a dishonoring of yourself if you know something is not right and you stay," she said. "[Shame] is the one thing that I just refuse to feel… Judge me for it, fine, that's on you."

Ballerini kicks off the next leg of her HEARTFIRST tour in March.

