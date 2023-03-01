Kelsea Ballerini 'Is in a Much Better Place' After Divorce Despite Morgan Evans Drama: Source

Since filing for divorce last August, Ballerini and Evans have publicly shared their sides of the story through new music and interviews

By
Published on March 1, 2023 01:10 PM
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Kelsea Ballerini is on the mend.

Months after her divorce from fellow country star Morgan Evans, the Subject to Change singer is "right where she wants to be," a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "She is dating, but doesn't feel any pressure to be serious [with someone]."

Noting that the divorce was "awful for her" and she was "very upset about it," Ballerini is now in a "much better place," adds the source.

Last month, Ballerini, 29, opened up on the Call Her Daddy podcast about growing apart from Evans, 37, during their marriage and feeling pressure to have children.

"She feels too young to have a family," the source says. "There are things that she wants to accomplish first. She loves working and is not ready to take a break. She knows she'll meet 'the one' when the time is right."

Ballerini is newly dating Outer Banks star Chase Stokes — who she was first linked with in January — but the romance is still casual.

"She has fun with him. They support each other's careers. She is touring right now and he has been to some of her shows. Otherwise, they see each other in L.A. where Chase lives," the source says.

On March 6, Ballerini will kick off another round of North American tour dates for her Heartfirst tour. But before she goes on the road again, the country star will make her debut as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live on March 4.

For more on Kelsea Ballerini and her life now, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

Earlier this week, Evans released a five-part docuseries about his divorce single "Over for You." The first episode took viewers back to his CMC Rocks performance where he debuted the song, written about the breakdown of his marriage.

RELATED VIDEO: Kelsea Ballerini on Why She's Being Honest with Her Fans During New Period of 'Change'

"I felt a weight off my chest. I felt like I told it in the most honest, real, and most positive way possible," he said during a behind the scenes moment. "It's the only song I've written since going through all the s---, so it felt like channeling all this awfulness into something honest."

The docuseries comes after Ballerini released an EP and accompanying short film titled Rolling Up the Welcome Mat where she detailed the reasons behind their divorce.

On Call Her Daddy, Ballerini revealed more details about the demise of their marriage — including her breaking point, sleeping on the couch and allegedly being forced to choose to give up half of the house.

The day before the full episode released, Evans seemingly addressed it on social media and said it was "sad" to see someone he "spent so much of my life with" say "things that aren't reality."

Ballerini filed for divorce from Evans in August after nearly five years of marriage, and their split was finalized in November.

Related Articles
Morgan Evans, Kelsea Ballerini
Morgan Evans Says He's Turning 'Awfulness' into Honesty with His Music amid Kelsea Ballerini Drama
Kelsea Ballerini (L) and Morgan Evans attend the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards
Morgan Evans Releases Five-Part Docuseries About His Kelsea Ballerini Divorce Single 'Over for You'
Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2019 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Morgan Evans Says Ex Kelsea Ballerini Is 'Saying Things That Aren't Reality' About Their Divorce
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 11: Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 57th Annual ASCAP Country Music Awards on November 11, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Kelsea Ballerini Recalls Sleeping on the Couch 'Many a Night' amid Marriage Issues with Morgan Evans
Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes
Kelsea Ballerini Says She Met Chase Stokes by Sliding into His DMs: 'Swan Dove Right on In'
Kelsea Ballerini (L) and Morgan Evans attend the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards
Kelsea Ballerini Says Morgan Evans Wasn't Happy She Wanted to Freeze Her Eggs: 'It Was Not a Good Day'
Chase Stokes Posts IG Story Kissing Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini Kisses Chase Stokes on the Cheek in Adorable Photo
Kelsea Ballerini attends the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring 2023 Presentation; Morgan Evans 67th Annual BMI Country Awards
Kelsea Ballerini Says Ex Morgan Evans Gave Her Choice of Giving Up Half the House or Paying Alimony
Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes
Kelsea Ballerini Teases Fans as She Gets Cozy in Bed with Chase Stokes — Watch!
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Kelsea Ballerini attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Kelsea Ballerini Details Reasons Behind Her Divorce with Heartbreaking Short Film: 'It Wasn't Fate'
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are 'having a good time'
Chase Stokes Says He's 'So Excited' for Kelsea Ballerini's 'SNL' Performance: 'She's the Best'
morgan evans
Morgan Evans Reflects on Kelsea Ballerini Divorce amid Her Rumored Romance with Chase Stokes
The 52nd Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans' Relationship Timeline
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are 'having a good time'
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes' Relationship Timeline
Madelyn Cline arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Outer Banks" Season 3; Jackson Guthy of North of Nine attend Tumblr FUCK YEAH Party
Who Is Madelyn Cline's Rumored Boyfriend? All About Jackson Guthy
Are Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Dating? Outer Banks Actor Posts Cozy Photo with Country Star
Are Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Dating? 'Outer Banks' Actor Posts Cozy Photo with Country Star