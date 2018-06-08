Keep Calm and Let Me Do Your Makeup
Quickest Way to a Woman's Heart? Shoes!
I Really Need More Clothes, Said Every Girl ... Ever
Two Names in a Heart-Shaped Tattoo
"For Worse or For Better" Don't Rhyme
Violets Are Purple Not Blue
I Think Cupid Is Stupid
I Hate Pink Hearts with Glitter
Roses Just Die in a Week
Too Vain to Kiss in the Rain
But I Love You
