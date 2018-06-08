Love (or Hate) Clichés? Sneak a Peek Behind-the-Scenes of Kelsea Ballerini's Music Video for 'I Hate Love Songs'

Kelsea Ballerini will premiere a clip of the music video for "I Hate Love Songs" at Nissan Stadium in Nashville during CMA Fest Friday night

Nicole Sands
June 08, 2018 11:05 AM
<p>From hair to makeup (all at once!), Kelsea Ballerini gets all kinds of glammed up for her shoot &#8230; though come the end of the video, it all gets destroyed!</p>
Keep Calm and Let Me Do Your Makeup

From hair to makeup (all at once!), Kelsea Ballerini gets all kinds of glammed up for her shoot … though come the end of the video, it all gets destroyed!

Hunter Airheart/Marbaloo
<p>There is no shortage of shoes for Ballerini to choose from on set. While she could pick from heels galore, Ballerini&#8217;s favored pair seem to be the white sneakers with red hearts.&nbsp;</p>
Quickest Way to a Woman's Heart? Shoes!

There is no shortage of shoes for Ballerini to choose from on set. While she could pick from heels galore, Ballerini’s favored pair seem to be the white sneakers with red hearts. 

Hunter Airheart/Marbaloo
<p>Ballerini&#8217;s styling team has given her more than enough styles to call&nbsp;<em>dibs&nbsp;</em>on. Thoughout the video, Ballerini&#8217;s looks range from a beautiful hot pink ball gown to a more casual sneakers-blue jeans-white tee look.</p>
I Really Need More Clothes, Said Every Girl ... Ever

Ballerini’s styling team has given her more than enough styles to call dibs on. Thoughout the video, Ballerini’s looks range from a beautiful hot pink ball gown to a more casual sneakers-blue jeans-white tee look.

Hunter Airheart/Marbaloo
<p>The video&#8217;s opening scene begins with Ballerini laying pretty in pink on a fuzzy red heart-shaped platform. Once she realizes she&#8217;s stuck in her worst nightmare, she pops up, brushes the confetti off her face and jumps into the next clich&eacute;.</p>
Two Names in a Heart-Shaped Tattoo

The video’s opening scene begins with Ballerini laying pretty in pink on a fuzzy red heart-shaped platform. Once she realizes she’s stuck in her worst nightmare, she pops up, brushes the confetti off her face and jumps into the next cliché.

Hunter Airheart/Marbaloo
<p>Ballerini does <em>not</em> want to catch the bouquet at a wedding!</p>
"For Worse or For Better" Don't Rhyme

Ballerini does not want to catch the bouquet at a wedding!

Hunter Airheart/Marbaloo
<p>That awkward moment when you&#8217;re a third wheel and your pals begin to kiss &#8230; Ballerini&#8217;s next most-hated clich&eacute;! The singer tries to enjoy a movie with her on-set pals, when the couple starts to make out, forgets she&#8217;s there, and throws their popcorn on her.&nbsp;</p>
Violets Are Purple Not Blue

That awkward moment when you’re a third wheel and your pals begin to kiss … Ballerini’s next most-hated cliché! The singer tries to enjoy a movie with her on-set pals, when the couple starts to make out, forgets she’s there, and throws their popcorn on her. 

Hunter Airheart/Marbaloo
<p>If Valentine&#8217;s Day exploded, it would look like Ballerini&#8217;s next set. The singer struts through a rosy room holding a heart-shaped box of truffle chocolates that put a pep in her step.&nbsp;</p>
I Think Cupid Is Stupid

If Valentine’s Day exploded, it would look like Ballerini’s next set. The singer struts through a rosy room holding a heart-shaped box of truffle chocolates that put a pep in her step. 

Hunter Airheart/Marbaloo
<p>Ballerini poses on set with&nbsp;radio host Amy Brown of the Bobby Bones radio show.</p>
I Hate Pink Hearts with Glitter 

Ballerini poses on set with radio host Amy Brown of the Bobby Bones radio show.

Hunter Airheart/Marbaloo
<p>Ballerini and her oh-so-creative music video director&nbsp;Traci Goudie show some major flower power in between filming shots.</p>
Roses Just Die in a Week

Ballerini and her oh-so-creative music video director Traci Goudie show some major flower power in between filming shots.

Hunter Airheart/Marbaloo
<p>Ballerini would rather listen to the fall of rain than kiss in it. Instead of living in the &#8220;romantic&#8221; moment, Ballerini finds the rain terribly uncomfortable and starts to wipe the water from her face before running away to the final scene to dry herself off.</p>
Too Vain to Kiss in the Rain

Ballerini would rather listen to the fall of rain than kiss in it. Instead of living in the “romantic” moment, Ballerini finds the rain terribly uncomfortable and starts to wipe the water from her face before running away to the final scene to dry herself off.

Hunter Airheart/Marbaloo
<p>Believe it or not, Ballerini is a newlywed, herself! The singer <a href="https://people.com/country/kelsea-ballerini-marries-morgan-evans-first-photo/">said &#8220;I do&#8221; to husband</a> Morgan Evans on Dec. 2. And during the ending scene, Ballerini is &#8220;backstage&#8221; when an assistant hands her over her cellphone because &#8220;M&#8221; is giving her a ring. She answers &#8220;Hi Baby&#8221; with a grin. And she lived happily ever after!</p>
But I Love You

Believe it or not, Ballerini is a newlywed, herself! The singer said “I do” to husband Morgan Evans on Dec. 2. And during the ending scene, Ballerini is “backstage” when an assistant hands her over her cellphone because “M” is giving her a ring. She answers “Hi Baby” with a grin. And she lived happily ever after!

Hunter Airheart/Marbaloo
