Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She and Husband Are 'Nesting' After Moving into First House Together

"We have been in an apartment since we got married," Kelsea Ballerini tells PEOPLE

This country girl has moved to the suburbs!

Kelsea Ballerini and her husband, fellow country singer Morgan Evans, recently relocated from their downtown Nashville apartment into their first home together.

"We have been in an apartment since we got married. It's a big pain to go from downtown Nashville to the 'burbs, but it's so good for us, especially this year, just to have a little more space, to not hear the interstate and not hear the bachelorette parties," Ballerini, 27, says. "It's been good for us to start settling in."

The "Hole in the Bottle" singer and Evans, 35, relocated shortly before they celebrated their third wedding anniversary on Dec. 2. Before the big move, Ballerini kept busy during the pandemic: She reimagined and re-recorded all the songs on her third album, Kelsea, and released her stripped-down quarantine project, Ballerini, this fall. And the Grammy-nominated singer was able to perform tracks off each — as well as some fan favorites — last week when she headlined the latest virtual concert for Verizon Up, Verizon's customer loyalty program.

"Honestly, [the move] just [is] giving us a little bit of purpose," Ballerini says. "I've obviously not had a lot of things to do this year other than make records, so I have needed to put my time and creativity into something, and getting this house together has definitely been a good outlet for me."

Indeed, Ballerini has had fun decorating — and turning their house into a home.

"The wallpaper is crazy," she says. "I like a lot going on. I'm not a big minimalist person in a house. I like it to be very overstimulating. I don't know why. And I also have this phobia of growing up, so I don't like the house to feel like it's like a grown-up house. I want it to feel fun. So wallpaper has been the key to both of those things. We have a big hallway, and we left the wall white, but we just have a gallery wall, full of a ton of different photos and some plaques and some frames, like half show prints and just random stuff. It looks almost like a wallpaper itself. It's really cool."