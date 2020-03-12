Kelsea Ballerini Teams Up with Pal Halsey for 'Homecoming Queen?' Performance on CMT Crossroads

The friends that play together stay together!

Nashville mainstay Kelsea Ballerini teamed up with pop star pal Halsey for the next episode of CMT Crossroads. During the show, which will air March 25 on CMT, the pair played the country singer’s new single "Homecoming Queen?" — and PEOPLE has a sneak peek at the performance!

“If there is a song that I wish that I wrote, it is ‘Homecoming Queen’ by Kelsea Ballerini,” Halsey, 25, says of the contemplative track.

During the duet, Ballerini takes the first verse, Halsey rocked the second, then they sang in sweet harmony on the chorus.

Image zoom Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini

Image zoom Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini

Image zoom Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey backstage with CMT's Leslie Fram at CMT Crossroads

Ballerini and Halsey (real name: Ashley Frangipane) have been friends for almost two years. They first bonded over beers and Dixie Chicks karaoke in July 2018, when the pop star was on a tour stop in Nashville.

“I’m obviously a really big fan of her music, so I went to the show with my friends and afterwards said hi, and she didn’t have a show the next day, so she was like, ‘Let’s go hang!’ And I was like, ‘Yep!'” Ballerini previously told PEOPLE.

“We just hung out a few places in Nashville,” Ballerini added at the time. “We’re both really similar in age and had a lot to talk about; it was cool to be around someone who’s so creative and so driven and so down-to-earth. She really is so lovely. I feel like I made a new friend.”

“Homecoming Queen?” is the first single Ballerini, 26, released off her upcoming third album, kelsea, which drops Friday, March 20.

Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey’s episode of CMT Crossroads will air March 25 at 10 p.m. ET/CT on CMT. This will be the 70th episode of the show, which has paired up everyone from Kacey Musgraves and Katy Perry to Maren Morris and Alicia Keys for unforgettable, genre-defying performances.