The duo were both nominated for the CMT performance of the year award for their CMT Crossroads performance of Halsey's "Graveyard"

Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey Team Up for Sexy 'The Other Girl' Performance at CMT Music Awards

Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey know how to bring the house — or bar — down!

During the 2020 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday night, the singers performed their collaboration, "The Other Girl," both donning sultry leather outfits as they sang and danced with one another in an empty bar.

Kicking off the start of their performance that aired from Los Angeles, Ballerini, 27, strutted across the set in a cowgirl hat before she sat down at a bar, where she crooned the opening of the track. Midway through the performance, Halsey, 26, then joined her collaborator onstage for the Coyote Ugly-inspired number.

"Is it me? Is it you? Tell me who / Who's the other girl? / Who's the first? Who's the fool? / Who's the diamond? Who's the pearl? / Are you mad? Me too," the duo sang the chorus of the track off Ballerini's third studio album, Kelsea.

Following the show, Ballerini reflected on her performance with Halsey in an Instagram post of the two singers posing together on top of the bar on the production's set.

"living out coyote ugly dreams tonight with my girl @iamhalsey ✨," the Grammy-nominated country star wrote.

The pair dropped their duet earlier this year as part of Ballerini's self-titled album and previously performed the song on CMT Crossroads in March.

Their CMT Crossroads performance of Halsey's 2019 track, "Graveyard," earned both artists a nomination for the CMT performance of the year award — thought the duo lost out to Chris Young during the night's festivities.

The country crooner was also up for two other awards, including female video of the year and video of the year. Though she went home empty-handed, the singer shared a sweet message for her fans on social media.

"one day will be our day. thank you for voting so relentlessly," she wrote on Twitter.

The 2020 CMT Awards were originally scheduled for earlier this year on June 3 but was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.