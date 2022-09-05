Kelsea Ballerini Films Teary-Eyed TikTok from Bathtub After Filing for Divorce from Morgan Evans

Kelsea Ballerini is getting candid with her fans about what she's going through.

Over the weekend, the "Peter Pan" singer shared a vulnerable video with her fans on TikTok, letting them know she's going through "a complex time" in her life amid her divorce from Morgan Evans.

In the video, a mascara-wearing Ballerini, 28, appears teary-eyed as she sits in the bathtub and listens to "Complex (demo)" by Katie Gregson MacLeod. At the end of the clip, she dips her head under water.

"I'm wearing his boxers / I'm being a good wife / We won't be together / But maybe the next life," MacLeod, 19, is heard singing in Ballerini's video. "I need him like watеr / He lives on a landslide / I cry in his bathroom / Hе turns off the big light."

Alongside the video, the Grammy nominee wrote the caption: "a complex time."

Last week, PEOPLE confirmed the country singers were divorcing after nearly five years of marriage, per documents filed by the "Homecoming Queen" singer in Tennessee.

"Friends, I've always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold," Ballerini wrote on her Instagram Story. "This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce."

She added, "This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It's hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons."

"With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can," concluded Ballerini's note.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE the exes had been "working on their marriage for a very long time."

Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini Michael Loccisano/Getty

"Prior to this they had separated privately once before and have been in therapy for several years," the source said at the time. "They gave it their best go but unfortunately arrived at the decision to formally separate."

Shortly after, Evans, 37, gave a statement of his own on his Instagram Story.

"I am very sad to confirm that after almost five years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not," the "Love Is Real" singer wrote.

The country singers first met in March 2016 while co-hosting the CMC Awards in Evans' native Australia, became engaged that December and tied the knot a year later in an intimate oceanside ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.