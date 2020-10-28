Kelsea Ballerini Dresses as Legally Blonde's Elle Woods — and Reese Witherspoon Approves!

Bend and snap!

Kelsea Ballerini is getting into the holiday spirit just days ahead of Halloween. The country star dressed up as Legally Blonde's Elle Woods, re-enacted her signature move — and Reese Witherspoon approves!

Using TikTok audio of the scene, Ballerini goes done stairs in her home and lipsyncs, "I think I dropped something on the floor that I need to pick up! So you, bend and snap!"

The "Overshare" singer shared the video with the manicure emoji: 💅🏻.

"Works every time honey!!" Witherspoon wrote in a quote tweet, referring to one of her lines in the movie.

The new video comes just days after the movie's cast reunited for the film's 20th anniversary.

"I don't think any of us knew what this film was going to turn out to be or how much it was going to inspire young women and young people across the world," Witherspoon said. "I travel the entire world and always, the movie that people stop me about is Legally Blonde. And the thing that actually really touches my heart is more people stop me and say, 'I went to law school because of Elle Woods.' Which is really amazing."

MGM Studios, which produced the first two iterations of Legally Blonde, announced that Witherspoon will be returning to her role as Woods for Legally Blonde 3 in May 2022. In May, Mindy Kaling confirmed she was writing the film's script.

As for Ballerini, the costume comes a week after she teamed up with Halsey at the CMT Music Awards for a performance of "The Other Girl."