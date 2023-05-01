Kelsea Ballerini Denies Chase Stokes Breakup with New PDA-Filled Instagram Story Photo: 'Nah'

Kelsea Ballerini isn't rolling up the welcome mat on Chase Stokes.

The country star did a Q&A with fans via her Instagram Story on Sunday, during which someone asked if she and the Outer Banks actor had broken up. Ballerini, 29, was quick to shut down the theory and a photo of the pair smiling as they leaned in for a kiss.

"Did u and chase break up?" asked a fan during the Q&A. The "Blindsided" singer-songwriter responded with the PDA-filled photo and simply wrote, "nah."

Elsewhere during the chat with her followers, Ballerini seemed to reveal that she's working on a deluxe version of her recent Rolling Up the Welcome Mat EP, which chronicled the end of her marriage to ex-husband Morgan Evans. (The pair's divorce was finalized in November.)

One of her followers asked, "RUTWM deluxe!!?," to which she responded with a photo of herself smiling while wearing headphones and holding a microphone, hinting that she's recording new music.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Ballerini spoke about being an "open book," a quality that served her well as she wrote the EP about the "turmoil" of her divorce.

"I feel like I'm playing catch up, really, since Rolling Up the Welcome Mat came out because I put out a proper record called Subject to Change in September, and that was an album that I spent two years on, and then obviously, I had a lot of life go on," she said. "I wrote about it 'cause that's what I've always done since I was a kiddo."

She also explained that her latest project marked "the first time that I got back to a filterless way of making music."

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini. Kevin Mazur/Getty

"I just did it for me, selfishly. I really thought I would put it out and move on. It's not happening that way, so I feel like I'm playing emotional catch-up in the best way," said Ballerini.

The musician is currently performing the songs for the first time on her Heartfirst Tour, and she's noticed them "hitting differently" with her fans than her past music.

"When I sing 'Penthouse,' it's a guttural moment with every woman in the room relating to some heartbreak," she said. "I obviously wrote this EP about my divorce, but heartbreak is heartbreak and breakups are breakups. Heartbreak can feel so daunting and isolating when you're in it, and to me, music is a way to connect. It's a really healing thing."

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes. Gotham/GC Images

Since exiting her marriage with Evans, 38, and entering a new relationship with Stokes, 30, she explained, "I've never had people care about my personal life like I have this last year."

"I've experienced people caring about my music, and I've experienced people caring about certain friendships that I have with other artists. But I've never experienced people caring so much about my personal life," continued Ballerini.

"I'm adjusting, and it's new and I am figuring it out as I go," she added. "But I don't know. I'm sure I'm going to overshare sometimes and then recoil sometimes. I'm figuring it out. I'm human."