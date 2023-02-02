Watch Kelsea Ballerini Perform 'If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)' for 'CMT Storytellers'

Ballerini's episode of CMT Storytellers will air on Feb. 16 on CMT

By
Published on February 2, 2023 01:30 PM

It's Kelsea Ballerini's time to shine!

In an exclusive first-look shared with PEOPLE from Ballerini's upcoming CMT Storytellers installment, the country star takes the stage to perform an acoustic version of her song "If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)."

In the video, the "Peter Pan" singer, 29, appears on a stage wearing a floral, floor-length dress with her acoustic guitar. She then begins to strum along with her band as she sings about sticking by a friend's side through the thick of it. During her performance, guests in the crowd sang along with her.

CMT Storytellers: Kelsea Ballerini will feature never-before-heard stories by the singer as she opens up about her evolution as a songwriter and musician while navigating her life and career.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kelsea-ballerini/" data-inlink="true">Kelsea Ballerini</a> is interviewed at CMT Storytellers at WorldWide Stages on January 18, 2023 in Spring Hill, Tennessee.
Kelsea Ballerini. Catherine Powell/Getty

"Songwriting is my therapy, my haven, my best friend, and my exhale. it's the purest part of what I do, and I am grateful to join a lineup of storytellers I've learned from as I tell mine," Ballerini said in a press release.

Ballerini will headline the third installment of the music series on Feb. 16 at 10 p.m. ET with an encore at 11 p.m. that night. Encore broadcasts will air again on Feb. 19 at 11 a.m. ET, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET and Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. ET and 6 p.m. ET.

Brooks & Dunn kicked off the series revival in April and Darius Rucker followed in August — making Ballerini the first woman to headline the series.

"If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)" was featured on Ballerini's latest studio album Subject to Change, which she released in September.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kelsea-ballerini/" data-inlink="true">Kelsea Ballerini</a> CMT Storytellers
CMT

Ahead of its release, the singer spoke to PEOPLE about the "beauty" and "messiness" in her soul searching that inspired the record.

"It's really my post-pandemic project. Like everyone else in the world, I was forced to sit in stillness and I'm not good at that," she told PEOPLE. "I like to be in full sprint all the time, working and playing shows and making records. And that wasn't an option. In that time I kind of woke up and I was like, 'Oh, I'm not 19 anymore. That's weird.' And I have a lot of life to process and a lot of time to do it."

She continued, "I think in that unraveling of all these beautiful, amazing experiences that I had gotten to have over the years in my career and my personal life ... it really unlocked this honesty and more so than the honesty, the guts to go there in some ways. And I think that's heard throughout the whole project."

