Kelsea Ballerini Hits Back at Troll Who Told Her to Lose Weight: 'Skinny Is Not Always the Goal'

Kelsea Ballerini isn’t here for body shamers.

After performing at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show alongside The Chainsmokers on Thursday, the country star clapped back at an Instagram user who commented on her photos of the night and told her to “lose some weight.”

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

“Hi troll,” Ballerini, 25, fired back on Friday. “Listen. First of all, I’m not a model I’m a singer. Second of all, I’m not responding to this to give you attention because you don’t deserve that, I’m responding because I am a healthy, normal chick which I pride myself on and work hard for, and want other young girls to see that and know that ‘skinny’ is not always the goal. And for you to think it’s okay to comment on my weight or size is disgusting.”

“I’m going to get a burger now,” she concluded. “Bye.”

Ballerini posted a screenshot of the exchange along with the caption, “Not today Satan,” and a graphic of Patrick Star from Spongebob Squarepants eating a burger.

Reese Witherspoon, Lucy Hale, Carly Pearce and her trainer Erin Oprea were among those who flooded Ballerini’s comments section with support.

“I’m healthy, and I’m happy, and I’m lucky to be both,” Ballerini told PEOPLE recently. “I just don’t like when people feel the need to talk about my body and how it looks. Adele said it best, ‘I make music for the ears, not for the eyes.'”

For the fashion show, Ballerini rocked two numbers: a little black dress on the pink carpet and a sparkling mini dress for her performance. She posted a picture of her post-show pasta and wine-filled celebrations as well as a selfie with Victoria’s Secret Angels Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid.

RELATED: Shawn Mendes, Halsey & More to Perform at 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in N.Y.C.

RELATED VIDEO: Here’s Why Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Believe Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Are ‘The Ultimate Power Couple’

According to Ballerini, performing at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has been a goal of hers since she was 13 years old.

“When you mix two creative outlets like fashion and music together, I think it just creates this magical moment,” she says. “Victoria’s Secret is such a good brand of women embracing their femininity and their sexuality, and I think it’s just a really beautiful thing to be able to celebrate.”

Ballerini also released the new music video for her single “Miss Me More” on Friday, which she chose to delay following the shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California. “I felt like it wasn’t the right time out of respect,” she says.

The video features Ballerini stepping into the boxing ring and literally fighting for her individuality.

“When I wrote the song, I really pictured this video as we wrote it,” she says. “So to be able to see that come to life has been really cool and I think it’s just a really important message that sometimes the best thing we can do is fight for yourself rather than fight for a man or an opportunity. It’s really about discovering yourself again.”

She adds: “I’m proud to be able to put that message out right now.”