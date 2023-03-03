Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Share a Kiss at New York Rangers Game in N.Y.C.

The country musician and the Outer Banks actor began dating in December 2022

Published on March 3, 2023
Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes attend New York Rangers game
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes. Photo: Lauren Menowitiz/Shutterstock

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are making their love public.

The country musician, 29, and the Outer Banks actor, 30, attended the New York Rangers game against the Ottawa Senators at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Thursday night, where they were captured sharing a kiss while in their seats during the sporting event.

During the date night, which marked their first public outing as a couple, Ballerini kept it casually cool in an all-black ensemble made up of a jacket and pants.

Stokes, meanwhile, opted for a brighter color palette, wearing a yellow-and-black jacket over a white T-shirt, which he accessorized with a pearl necklace and brown hat.

Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes attend New York Rangers game
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes. Lauren Menowitiz/Shutterstock

Ballerini and Stokes began dating in December 2022, the Rolling Up the Welcome Mat artist revealed on the Call Her Daddy podcast last month.

She was previously married to fellow country star Morgan Evans, though she filed for divorce from him in August 2022 after nearly five years of marriage. Their split was finalized that November.

Ballerini also revealed on the podcast episode that she slid into Stokes' DMs after the two began following each other on Instagram.

"I've never seen his show, but I just knew of him, and I just swan dove right on in," she said, referring to Outer Banks.

When host Alex Cooper asked her what she said to the actor, the "Yeah Boy" singer shared that she kept it simple: "His handle is '@hichasestokes,' and I said, 'Hi, Chase Stokes.' "

RELATED VIDEO: Kelsea Ballerini Says Ex Morgan Evans Gave Her Choice of Giving Up Half the House or Paying Alimony

Stokes spoke to PEOPLE for a recent issue featuring Outer Banks season 3, which is currently streaming on Netflix, and said he and Ballerini "have just been spending some time together."

He added, "Kelsea is a lovely, lovely girl. She's great. We're having a good time."

A source recently told PEOPLE that despite her divorce from Evans, 37, being "awful for her" and she was "very upset about it," Ballerini is now in a "much better place."

"She is dating, but doesn't feel any pressure to be serious [with someone]," the insider added of the star, who will appear as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

